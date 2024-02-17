Professor in Cropping Systems
2024-02-17
Faculty of natural resources and agricultural sciences
Department of Crop Production Ecology
This fully funded professorship will be positioned at the Department of Crop Production Ecology, which together with the Department of Ecology, constitute an inspiring research environment at the Ecology Centre on SLU's Uppsala campus.
The Department of Crop Production Ecology develops knowledge on cropping systems by focusing on meeting the demands for quantity and quality of food, feed, and bio-based raw materials in a sustainable way in a changing world. The research addresses challenges relating to increasing demand, climate change, environmental impact and biodiversity loss linked to farming and food systems.
Research and education at the department focus on crop production ecology ranging from the molecular level through the plant, field and farm to the landscape. Current subject areas are cropping systems, crop production, plant ecology and weed ecology. Research is often carried out in collaboration with other scientific disciplines and with stakeholders to contribute to the development of more sustainable food and farming systems. Teaching is at first and second cycle levels, mainly within programs leading to degrees in agronomy and biology.
The SLU Ecology Centre is a Nordic and European hub for sustainable agriculture, plant protection, nature conservation, wildlife management, insect ecology and forestry. Our approach is based in the natural sciences in collaboration with subjects within the social sciences and the humanities, creating opportunities for interdisciplinary collaborations. The Ecology Centre is part of the Faculty for Natural Resources and Agricultural Sciences, where research, education and environmental monitoring and assessment within agriculture and the environment are conducted, with focus on Agenda 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
SLU is one of largest centres for ecological research in the Nordic countries and offers a dynamic and excellent research environment supported by a modern infrastructure. This includes extensive, modern plant cultivation facilities, four field research stations and more than 60 long term agricultural experiments, including a new large scale, long term landscape experiment. SLU's cross-faculty coordinated actions provide support for multi- and inter-disciplinary research.
Read more about the Department here.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU via the following link.
Subject Area
The subject area includes agricultural crop production systems in temperate regions with focus on production and ecology. It is based on understanding of how crop production is impacted by management, environment and climate, its integration in farming and food systems, and how agriculture impacts surrounding ecosystems.
Duties
The Professor is expected to lead and manage a research group, which may include administrative duties such as budget and staff responsibility.
The candidate should within the subject area
• develop and lead successful and internationally recognized research that includes experimental and field-based research in Sweden and other countries
• develop, lead and participate in higher education (first, second and third cycle levels)
• teach primarily in the subject area, but also in other areas at first, second and third cycle levels where the subject is comprised
• supervise doctoral students and mentor relevant staff
• collaborate with other research groups within SLU in order to strengthen interdisciplinary activities at the university
• develop and maintain national and international collaborations, including co-creation approaches, with academia, governmental agencies, industry, other organisations and society at large
• apply for external research funding from both national and international sources
• contribute to the strategic development of the department, faculty and SLU
• communicate research findings and other relevant information to society at large
• be able to communicate in Swedish within four years.
Swedish and English are used in parallel at the department. The successful applicant will be able to conduct the majority of her/his duties in English. As a public authority, the university has Swedish as its main language according to the requirements of the Language Act and the professor must be able to use Swedish as their working language within four years of beginning the position. The department will provide support with language training if needed.
Qualifications
The applicant shall
• have a PhD and competence as associate professor (docent) or equivalent academic qualifications
• be scientifically skilled in the subject area
• have demonstrated the ability to lead and develop a successful research team
• have demonstrated the ability to successfully secure external research funding in competition
• be pedagogically skilled and have the ability to integrate research and a scientific approach into teaching
• have a proven track record of research collaborations outside academia
• have a good knowledge of English.
Assessment criteria
Application deadline:
2024-04-15
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
It is desirable that the application is written in English, as the applications will be assessed by experts both in Sweden and abroad.
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
