Professor (fully tenured) in forestry, focus on forest management systems
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Umeå Visa alla högskolejobb i Umeå
2023-09-26
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Umeå
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Krokom
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Faculty of Forest Sciences
Department of Forest Ecology and Management
The department includes 100 people of which about ten are professors. The department conducts extensive teaching and research and has a large international exchange of researchers and students. The department shares a campus with Umeå University and has access to extensive and unique research infrastructures. The department's mission is to work for increased knowledge of forest ecosystems and the processes that drive them, as well as to further develop the principles for how forest ecosystems can be managed in order to fulfill the various goals of society and the forest owners. Read more about the department at https://www.slu.se/en/departments/forest-ecology-management/.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Subject Area
The subject area for the position is forestry with focus on forest management systems, mainly in northern Sweden. Forest management systems mean how forest stands are structured through different measures at different points in time, in order to reach the goals desired.
Duties
The research shall comprise both basic and applied questions within the subject area relevant for current and future sustainable forestry management systems.
Furthermore, the employee shall within the subject area for the position:
• act in accordance with the vision, goals and core values of SLU,
• contribute to the strategic development of department, the faculty and SLU,
• develop and lead an internationally successful environment for research,
• develop knowledge as a basis for future, sustainable, forest management systems with a special responsibility for northern Sweden,
• publish scientific articles in international journals with peer-review,
• apply for external funding in competition at national and international level,
• supervise PhD candidates and Postdocs
• lead, develop and participate in teaching and supervision of students at all levels,
• collaborate with researchers within the department, faculty, SLU's experimental sites and other parts of SLU, as well as nationally and internationally,
• collaborate and develop regional, national and international networks with the society at large,
• disseminate research findings, and
• perform administrative duties within the department, the faculty and the university.
Non Swedish-speaking staff members are expected to, within four years of first being employed, have sufficient knowledge of Swedish/Scandinavian to understand information in Swedish.
Qualifications
The applicant must:
• have a doctoral degree in a subject area relevant for the position,
• be scientifically skilled within the subject area for this position,
• be pedagogically skilled, and
• have good knowledge of English.
Assessment criteria
Assessment criteria for appointment of a professor will primarily be based on the degree to which the applicant possesses the required qualifications specified for the position.
The assessment of scientific skills will consider:
• completed research activities and ongoing research within the subject area,
• future research vision within the subject area
• ability to independently initiate, lead and develop successful research within the subject area,
• ability to attract external funding in competition, and
• ability to supervise and examine at doctoral level and supervise Postdocs.
The assessment of pedagogic skills will consider the ability to:
• plan, conduct and evaluate their own teaching at all levels,
• supervise and examine undergraduate, master level and graduate students,
• convey and implement their pedagogical vision, and
• integrate up-to-date research and scientific approaches into teaching.
The assessment of other skills will consider:
• ability to develop and manage academic units and staff,
• ability to communicate within and outside academia,
• ability to collaborate with external stakeholders and society at large, and
• cooperation skills.
The position will be offered to the person who, after a qualitative overall assessment, is assessed to be most suitable to carry out and develop the above-mentioned duties and to contribute to the positive development of the organization.
Application deadline:
6th of December, 2023
Place of work:
Umeå
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
Permanent employment
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
It is desirable that the application is written in English, as the applications will be assessed by experts both in Sweden and abroad.
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below..
Adacemic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Ulrika Ganeteg, Research Officer firstname.lastname@slu.se +46 (0)76-527 87 97 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Jobbnummer
8142580