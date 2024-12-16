Professor and Head of Subject in Solid Mechanics
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 2 billion per year. We currently have 1,500 employees and 17,900 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.
Subject Description
Solid Mechanics focuses on the development of analytical, experimental, and numerical methods within technical mechanics. Key research areas include modeling and simulation to predict manufacturing processes and product performance, with a focus on developing models for the behavior of solid and granular materials and their interactions.
Duties
As a Professor and Head of subject/ Chaired Professor, you will have overall responsibility for leading and developing the subject, including research, doctoral education, and education at undergraduate and advanced levels. This position includes a particular responsibility to secure funding for activities and establish connections with external stakeholders. An important part of the role involves building a strong research environment where doctoral students, staff, and students thrive and develop. The position as Professor and Head of Subject is a permanent appointment.
Qualifications
Qualified for an employment as a professor is someone who has demonstrated both research expertise and teaching expertise. As much attention will be given to the assessment of teaching expertise as to the assessment of research expertise.
In order to meet the requirements for an employment as a professor, the applicant:
• must be prominent within their subject area and there present scientific activities of high international standards demonstrating a clear progress in terms of quality;
• must have produced a total scientific output that must be equivalent, in terms of quantity, to at least three doctoral theses including the doctoral thesis;
• must demonstrate academic leadership through, among other things,
• experience of research-related commissions of trust such as subject specialist, external reviewer and/or member of an examining committee;
• experience of leading research projects;
• experience of applying for and being granted, as the main applicant and in competition, external funding for research projects;
• experience of internal missions at the University;
• experience of educational leadership;
• must have experience of supervising doctoral students and, unless there are exceptional reasons, must have been the principal supervisor for at least one doctoral student for the entire period from admission to doctoral degree;
• must demonstrate pedagogical expertise through proven experience, teaching expertise and teaching development;
• must demonstrate the ability to collaborate with the wider community by means of, among other things,
• making new knowledge available to the wider community,
• incorporating societal needs into educational and/or research contexts.
In addition to the qualification requirements for professors, emphasis will be placed on leadership skills when recruiting a professor/head of subject. These skills are demonstrated in, among others,
• experience of line management responsibility and staff development;
• self-knowledge and capacity to reflect on their own leadership experience;
• experience of budget responsibility or other financial responsibilities.
Assessment Criteria
The following criteria will be applied:
• Research expertise.
• Teaching expertise.
• Ability to lead and develop operations.
Other evaluation criteria
These will be weighted in the following order of importance:
• Degree of expertise required for eligibility.
• Ability to secure external research and development funding.
• Contribution to the leadership and development of the subject, division, department, and university.
• Experience managing and developing both junior and senior staff.
• Administrative expertise relevant to the subject and the duties associated with the position.
• Ability to collaborate within the university and with external partners and society.
• Communication of research and development work.
• Ability to teach in Swedish and/or English. Candidates are encouraged to learn Swedish within three years, with tailored courses provided by the university.
• Experience in international, especially European, collaborative projects.
We attach great importance to personal qualities, such as collaboration skills, communication ability, and result orientation.
Currently, most Chaired Professors at the department are men, and we therefore particularly encourage female applicants.
Additional Information
For further details, please contact:
• Head of Department: Margareta Groth, tvm-prefekt@ltu.se
• Division Head in adjoining group: Jens Hardell, jens.hardell@ltu.se
• HR Specialist: Lisa Larson, lisa.larson@ltu.se
Union representatives:
• SACO-S: Diana Chroneer, Diana.Chroneer@ltu.se
• OFR-S: Lars Frisk, lars.frisk@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you submit your application via the application button below, attaching the requested documents. Please follow the link Instructions for Applicants for complete details. Indicate the reference number below in your application. Applications in English are preferred, as external experts may not speak Swedish.
Other Information
Security screening may be required for the final candidate.
Application deadline: February 24, 2024
