Professional Services Developer

Are you a Software Developer who thrives by developing custom solutions and integrations? Calabrio Professional Services is looking for a highly motivated Systems Developer who wants to help our customers integrate their business applications into the Calabrio solution. Our global team works with well-known customers such as Netflix, Best Buy, Booking.com and Telia. This footprint means that you will work together with people from different cultures from all over the globe.
As a developer at Professional Services you will work with the latest techniques and, together with your colleagues in the team, create and maintain integration solutions to support our customers ' business applications related to Calabrio 's solution. In addition to working with your team members, you will also work closely with the Sales Team, Product Owner, Project Team and Customer Support to help our customers to turn ideas into excellent solutions.
What you'll be doing
Ensuring custom integrations function to meet customer's business application needs
Provide developer level support of existing integrations
Working directly with managers, developers, internal stakeholders, customers, and partners on the support of custom solutions
Providing timely information to customer facing teams to improve overall customer satisfaction
Proactively finding opportunities to improve documentation and information sharing within Calabrio products and tools
Identifying root causes, proposing test cases and solutions, and developing or utilizing new debugging and troubleshooting tools while working closely with other product teams
Requirements
Bachelors' degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience
4+ years of experience in modern software development
Drive and willingness to use an agile mindset to work together as a team
An interest in DevOps, CI/CD, TDD and containerized solutions
Experience from, or interest in cloud services, such as Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure
Knowledge of object-oriented programming languages such as C# or Java
Development skills connected to REST APIs, JSON data, databases and multi-thread large scale data processing
Experience from documentation of business requirements and scoping of development efforts
Open to meet customers face-to-face and discuss solutions that finds the balance between complexity and customer requirements
Communicates efficiently in English (Swedish not a requirement) Så ansöker du
