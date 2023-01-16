Professional English Teacher
Professional English teacher in Stockholm
We are currently seeking an experienced English language teacher on a part-time, hourly basis to teach assignment-based private and group classes in Stockholm. The assignments are often focused on higher language levels and advanced professional English learning. The ideal teacher will be experienced and comfortable creating adaptive lessons plans tailored to students' needs. They will have a flexible schedule to teach multiple assignments. A typical assignment can range from 1.5 hours - 3 hours per week. Lessons are usually held Monday - Friday between normal office hours. However, occasional evening or weekend lessons may be requested. Travel within the Stockholm region is required, as lessons will occur in person and on location.
About us
Grow Internationals is a company that supports international talents and expats in the areas of language, career and intercultural competence and helps them thrive in an international context. We ensure the well-being and motivation of foreign employees and, above all, their companions through developing language skills and increased cultural understanding. Our customers range from large international companies and organizations to governmental agencies and universities with international staff in Sweden.
One of our main business areas is individual and group language training in English. The courses are usually held at the workplace of the learner. The tasks include group-adapted planning and inspiring and adaptive teaching that engages the students. An assignment typically varies from 20 to 60 lessons. The most common intensity per assignment is a teaching session of 1.5-3 hours occuring two to three times a week. Lessons are normally held during office hours, but evenings and weekends may occur from time to time.
Requirements
You are a native English speaker
You are a certified English language teacher
You have at least 2 years experience of teaching English as second language for adults, including both private and group sessions
You are available to teach in-person in Stockholm
You have online English language teaching experience
You are a proactive problem-solver and independent
You are passionate about language learning and helping others achieve their language goals
You are available to teach at least 5 hours/week
To Apply, Please Provide
A copy of your resume
A cover letter that address each of the following questions:
Why do you love teaching ESL?
What experiences do you have that you believe match our customers?
What levels and focus of English have you previously been teaching?
Working Conditions
We accept both employment and contracted consultants.
Please Apply to
Send your CV and cover letter to opportunity@growinternationals.com
Only applications meeting the specified requirements and sent via the specified email will be accepted.
