Professional Chinese chefs require special professional skills

2025-05-28
The restaurant Golden Crown is in Svedala, near Malmo, Our restaurant plans to produce authentic Chinese dishes, fusion of Chinese specialties with Swedish dishes. First, we are going to promote and produce Chinese sichuan cuisine, so we hope to recruit one chef who can make it. The chef needs to be familiar with sichuan cuisine, and have excellent technology. Besides because the mother language of the rest of the restaurant's workers is Mandarin, so we wise you can also speak it, that will be easy to communicate with each other. Så ansöker du
