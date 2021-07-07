Produktutvecklare med intresse för design och konstruktion, Stoc - Shaya Solutions AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Shaya Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-07-07About the assignment:Location: StockholmDuration: 4 monthsStart: TBDApply: as soon as possibleExtent: 100%Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.Mandatory competence and experience:Master level degree in Industrial Design or comparable.Ability to be an efficient team member and deliver Creative Industrial design content in a cross functional engineering environment.Excellent visualization skills is a necessity, especially on a conceptual/ideation level, both in terms of product/vehicle design as well as contextual and scenario/storyboard exploration.Ability to turn ideas/concepts into working designs/prototypes, within a defined time period and technical demands.High level understanding of 'design criteria' and a general technical understanding.Intermediate to High level of 3D knowledge, preferable AliasPreferred competence and experience:Experience from larger R&D organisations is a strength, but self-motivation and a driven personality with a high level of initiative is of even more weight.______________________How to proceed with the processApply for the assignment through this ad.State your preferred hourly rate in the application.Upload your CV in word format.We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.About Shaya SolutionsStockholm based consultancy and competence firm with focused on IT, Management and Technology.We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-07Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-23Shaya Solutions AB5852758