Produktionsledare
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2025-05-23
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Möjligheten
HV Breakers (High Voltage Breakers) är en affärsenhet inom Hitachi Energy som har ett världsomspännande ansvar för utveckling, produktion och försäljning av högspänningsbrytare för kraftsystem inom både växel- och likström. Högspänningsbrytaren är en väsentlig del i ett tillförlitligt och energieffektivt kraftsystem. Vi söker nu en produktionsledare till vår affärsenhet HV Breakers i Ludvika. Vill du vara en del av ett energifyllt team, uppskattar att lösa tekniska problem och skapa starka kundrelationer? Då kan detta vara rollen för dig!
Hur du kommer att påverka
Personalansvar för ett team för uppackning av isolanter, poler och don.
Ansvar för säkerhet, kvalitet, leverans och ekonomi förområdet för uppackningen.
Ständiga förbättringar är något som värderas högt inom Brytarna och du kommer att ha en nyckelroll för att driva detta arbete framåt tillsammans med din personal
The factory faces many exciting challenges where you lead and run the operational operation of poles, isolants and connectors for production, but at the same time are responsible for developing your department in the longer term
An interesting part of the assignment is also to implement new ways of working, improvements to processes and routines and flows.
You share Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and privacy, which means that you take responsibility for your own actions while feeling responsible for your colleagues and business operations
In addition to the work you do with your employees, you will have many contacts within the organization, but also with other units within Hitachi Energy as well as with suppliers and customers
Your Background
You have previous leadership experience with personnel responsibility, or you have documented competence from previous leadership
A good understanding of industry and previous experience from logistics and production environment
Previous experience of working with LEAN and implementation of projects in this area is meritorious
As a leader, you are driven, have a strong desire to improve and the ability to motivate others and create a common vision
It's important that you can handle change with energy and joy, while spreading the commitment to your team
You are quality- and result-focused with good communication skills and a sense of structure and order
As you will be working both locally and in an international environment, good knowledge of English is required, as well as good knowledge of Swedish
What we offer
Collective agreement
Occupational health care and wellness allowance
Great career opportunities at Hitachi Energy in Sweden as well as globally
Educations and courses that contribute to personal and professional development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities represented within the Swedish organization
Supplementary allowance for parental leave
Benefits portal with over a thousand benefits and discounts
More information
Are you ready for a new challenge? Welcome with your application! Applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis, so apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Magnus Öberg magnus.oberg@hitachienergy.com
will be able to answer your questions regarding the position. Trade union representatives - Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.For other questions, please contact Talent Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9356118