Produktingenjör Trådlös
Soros Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Soros Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Location: Stockholm or Gothenburg
Duration: 2 years
We are looking for an experienced Product Engineer - Wireless to lead the strategy, design, and delivery of next-generation wireless network services for a global enterprise environment. You will be part of a highly skilled and collaborative team, working closely with stakeholders across IT, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and operations.
This role is ideal for a senior professional who thrives in complex, fast-moving environments and has a strong track record of delivering scalable wireless solutions in large organizations.
Scope of Responsibilities
Define and drive the wireless network vision and strategy in collaboration with stakeholders and technical teams.
Own high-level and low-level design of wireless network solutions across global enterprise environments.
Lead the end-to-end planning and deployment of wireless technologies, with a focus on scalability, security, and user experience.
Oversee solution roadmaps and align wireless capabilities with long-term business and IT strategy.
Partner with cross-functional teams to ensure wireless infrastructure supports evolving digital and operational needs.
Guide vendor relationships and ensure value realization from products and services.
Contribute to transformation projects including smart factories, IoT environments, and multi-tenant implementations.
Required Expertise
Deep technical knowledge in wireless technologies: 802.11, WiFi 6/6E, LTE, DAS, Private 5G.
Experience with enterprise wireless design, including campus and industrial networks.
Hands-on expertise with Cisco and Ruckus Wireless solutions.
Proficiency with wireless site survey tools (Ekahau) for passive, active, and predictive surveys.
Proven experience in wireless network design for performance and scalability.
Understanding of OT/factory networks and integration with IoT ecosystems.
Familiarity with cloud connectivity: Direct Connect, ExpressRoute, Cloud Exchange.
Experience in captive portal integration and wireless access control (dot1x, EAP-TLS, FlexConnect).
Ability to produce high-quality design documentation (HLD, LLD, CRD).
Strong experience in network testing: performance, security, and resilience validation.
Qualifications
Minimum 15 years of experience in networking, with at least 5 years focused on large-scale wireless solutions.
CCIE Wireless or equivalent certifications required.
ECSE Design certification is highly desirable.
Experience with SD-WAN, network security, and automation-first approaches.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Experience in strategic planning, project sequencing, and dependency mapping.
Track record of working with senior leadership and driving technology adoption.
Agile mindset and ability to lead in a global, matrixed organization.
This is a senior-level opportunity to make a significant impact on the future of enterprise wireless connectivity. You will be instrumental in shaping innovative and resilient infrastructure to support digital transformation at scale.
Interested candidates currently located in Stockholm or Gothenburg are encouraged to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Soros Consulting AB
(org.nr 559130-2780) Jobbnummer
9404621