Products R&D Manager, Surface Division
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Örebro Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Örebro
2023-12-12
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries.
We are looking for an experienced and inspiring leader to manage a dynamic team of product experts and technical project managers. The Products R&D Manager at Epiroc is an opportunity to join one of the most successful divisions within Epiroc and gain exposure to technically advanced products used by demanding customers around the world. If you love technology, problem-solving and cross-functional collaboration you should keep reading!
Join our team
With our Surface Division Drilling and Exploration Products, we have a market-leading position globally and are investing heavily in technology and product development to stay competitive and provide our customers with world-leading, sustainable, and safe products.
The Surface division R&D organization is growing fast and the technology is shifting. We need to make sure that we have a healthy and sustainable organization that supports Epiroc's exciting journey to accelerate the transformation of our industry.
This role is a part of a new team added to ensure our transition towards digitalization, automation, and CO2 reduction.
Your mission
As Products R&D Manager you will lead 8 employees in the Local Products R&D group with a high focus on coaching and developing the team to ensure the competitiveness and legal fulfilment of your Products, through a continuous cross functional cooperation with the rest of the organization. You will also secure the Technical Project Manager function including successful sub-project management in new product and basic development projects. You will have a high focus on optimizing our ways of working to maintain a reliable and cost-efficient unit producing market leading quality products.
Some of your main responsibilities will include:
* Successful management and coordination of cross-functional CPI activities as well as actively engaging in new product -and/or basic development projects, through active prioritization and communication.
* Representing the Products R&D function in the local R&D Management team and in the Operational Product Board (OPB)
* Chair the cross functional Product Team and report to Site Management.
* Secure the Technical Product Responsible function.
* Supporting & collaborating with PCs globally, sharing knowledge and experience.
* Ensuring proper approach in ongoing activities by balancing risk exposure, time of implementation and the business case.
* Continuously looking for ways to enhance our operational efficiency and secure implementation and adherence to processes and supporting tools.
It is of vital importance to inspire a customer centric viewpoint as well as encouraging collaboration across functions as well as with customers, suppliers, our sales companies and other Epiroc sites globally during a dynamic technology shift journey. We hope to find a candidate with great potential and motivation to help foster the next generation of Epiroc leaders, as well as aspiring to grow within the role and the company.
Your profile
For this position, solid and well-documented leadership skills in combination with a strong qualified engineering background is essential. You should have at least 8 years' experience in technical product development with similar complexity, and previous experience from appropriate Epiroc products and applications is very advantageous. A good principal understanding of the applicable legal requirements is also necessary (such as EU Machinery Directive, Technical File and other related standards). Additionally, good application knowledge within Drill & Blast and Exploration and project management, project sponsoring or similar is highly desired. As we work in a global environment you must be proficient in verbal and written English language.
The ideal candidate will display a structured and holistic approach to problem-solving. We also believe excellent communication skills, self-motivation and capability of delivering results according to targets will be required to efficiently lead and inspire collaboration in a cross-functional environment.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro (Sweden) and will best be performed on site for the majority of the time. Occasional travel is required.
Application and contact information
Apply for this position by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last application day is 2023-12-24 However we review applications on a rolling basis and may close application sooner - apply as soon as possible! Due to current regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Rickard Hammer, Global Products R&D Manager rickard.hammer@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact:
Zuzana Kalivodova, Recruitment Specialist, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "70365-42118841". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Zuzana Kalivodova +420602185679 Jobbnummer
8324501