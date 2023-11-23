Productivity Engineer Manufacturing
2023-11-23
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
As our next Productivity Engineer you are responsible for optimizing method and layout, including method data, timing and staffing analysis for BC staff in new projects. You will work together with a project team, from concept phase to Final Status Report.
You will be part of an engineering team that develop engineering solutions that fulfil attribute requirements and manufacturing process demands within decided cost and time frames.
The work includes contacts with other engineering departments, plant engineering and production within our company as well as with external suppliers.
The position could require some travelling.
You will:
• Create and analyses the equipment part of the process layouts.
• Performs safety-, reliability-, SAM- and cost analyses.
• Performs Equipment risk analyses.
• Supports the running production with second line analysis within the area of responsibility.
• Create instructions for production.
• Support and be an active partner to the Plant in the strive towards Vision Plan
Krav/Requirements
• Engineering degree from a college, university or equivalent
• Fluent in English and Swedish (oral and written)
• Skilled user of office software.
• Experienced in Production Engineering and Lean Culture.
• Independent and driving.
• Analytical ability.
• Open for changes.
• Experience of working in an international environment
• Project management skills for handling complete assignments and implementations.
• Good administration and organizational skills
• Good ability to coordinate and cooperate with R&D, Suppliers, Customers and X-functional team members;
It is meritorious if you have knowledge of the processes, methods and tools (Initial control, Teamcenter) at Manufacturing. Skills in Process Development preferably in automotive industry, 6-Sigma and LEAN competence is also a plus.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• At least 2 years of work experience in the classified area
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• High IT maturity and experienced user of Office 365
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period:
• Extent: 100%
• Location:
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level:
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
