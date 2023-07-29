Productivity, Cost and L&D Leader - Global Logistics
Cytiva Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Uppsala Visa alla logistikjobb i Uppsala
2023-07-29
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
Cytiva is seeking a highly motivated and talented individual to join our team as a Logistics Cost and Productivity Leader. In this role, you will play a crucial role in managing and optimizing the global logistics operations to ensure cost effective and timely delivery of our products to customers across the globe. You will collaborate with global, cross-functional teams, including supply chain, operations, and customer service, to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and drive customer satisfaction.
Responsibilities
Define and build the strategic framework for the future of Logistics Productivity Program through development and refinement of processes, systems and tools to achieve set targets.
Monitor, track and report status of global savings projects including the tracking of committed results, return on investment and other KPI:s.
Lead, coach and support cross-functional teams to continuously improve processes and execute productivity projects.
Work with key stakeholders to generate project ideas to support a culture of productivity and continuous improvement.
Standardize performance management platforms (Logistics Scorecard) and drive performance improvements through KPI management and continuous improvement methods.
Act as pivot and governance between GSC finance and F&L organization to develop logistics cost estimates Null budget, forecasts and cost models to manage global logistics spend, in line with business plans.
Maintaining the Cost Tracking & Trend Analysis tools and Daily Management OpMec for key sites.
Serve as escalation point and the bridge between GSC Finance, Commercial, Sourcing and Logistics for logistics cost issues related to trade, warehousing, freight and transportation.
Follow up with Fulfillment leaders and warehouse managers to ensure root causes and countermeasures are identified and implemented when deviation to cost.
Support F&L functions (Projects Managers, warehouse managers etc.) in estimating costs for new business opportunities to ensure alignment with growth and productivity plans.
Be the critical voice to identify the problem statements root causes of deviation to cost.
Actively participate in transportation alignment and tracking performance to awards and cost include negotiation.
Define global logistics vendor strategies, in collaboration with Logistics Operations, Sourcing and network optimization teams.
Lead and drive Outbound Freight Recovery Program (OBFR) with the business units, sourcing, and finance to increase the recovery rate.
Plan and roll out training programs for F&L team.
Qualifications
Ability to lead and influence people across different geographies, cultures, and levels of the organization is crucial.
Bachelor's degree in engineering, Supply Chain Management, Finance, or Business Management with 5+ years of experience in supply chain including logistics and transportation, MBA is preferable.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills and proven ability to clarify and resolve complex business issues by breaking them down into meaningful components to determine root cause.
Ability to approach problems systematically and develop scalable solutions.
Strong stakeholder management and program management skills.
Must be highly organized and able to multi-task with a clear bias for action and a sense of urgency on priorities.
Strong understanding of holistic end-to-end supply chain from both operations and business perspective.
Willing to travel domestically and internationally up to 15% of time.
Fluent in English is required.
Interview and selection for the position will happen continuously, and the opening can be filled before last day of application, September 10th. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Fadi Fetyan at fadi.fetyan@cytiva.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
At Cytiva we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part-time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for Cytiva can provide.
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 80,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
If you've ever wondered what's within you, there's no better time to find out. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
7994040