Production worker
Vidinge Grönt AB / Fabriksjobb / Svalöv Visa alla fabriksjobb i Svalöv
2023-12-01
, Kävlinge
, Eslöv
, Landskrona
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vidinge Grönt AB i Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We want to double the consumption of fruit and vegetables; do you want to join?
We are now recruiting production workers to Vidinge Grönt!
Who are welooking for?
We are looking for positive candidates with good communication skills. You must be meticulous in your work for us to always deliver products with high quality to our customers. As a person, you think highly of your personal development and constantly want to try new tasks and responsibilities.
What does the role imply?
In the role as a production worker at Vidinge your main tasks will be to cut, wash, assemble, dry and package different salads into our products. You will work by our production lines. It is a demand that you can communicate, read, and write on English. We also see that you have basic knowledge within Microsoft Office. Former work experience at a warehouse or with the operative system AX is an advantage.
The salary is according to our collective agreement with Livs. There are also salary add-ons for inconvenient working hours and overtime. In this position, you will work a variety of morning and afternoon shifts where you also will be scheduled on weekends. The work is physically demanding and takes place in a cold environment to keep the salad fresh (3-8 degrees).
About Vidinge
Vidinge Grönt AB is one of Skåne's fastest growing companies. In short time the company acquired a dominating position in the market as a supplier of "ready to eat" products in the salad and vegetables segment on the Nordic market. Vidinge possess the most modern production facility for washing and packing salads in Sweden. Vidinge is now planning further expansion and development which is substantially going to increase the production capacity and the number of employees. The company has a turnover today of 700 million SEK with approximately 300 employees.
Vidinge Grönt is in Norrvidinge, just north of Kävlinge, where the business also originates. This position will be of great importance in our company. The market is in a heavy expansion and is facing one of the most interesting phases in history. With the right attitude there is big possibilities to advance within the company. At Vidinge you will work together with experts in an inspiring environment of entrepreneurship and love for healthy, fresh, and great food!
If you are interested in this position, send your CV on English to hr@vidinge.se
Write "Production Worker" as subject in the email.
Welcome to apply for the position! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-11
E-post: hr@vidinge.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Production worker". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vidinge Grönt AB
(org.nr 556789-0461)
Norrvidinge Boställe 1219 (visa karta
)
268 72 TECKOMATORP Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8300768