Production Worker
Candela Technology AB / Montörsjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla montörsjobb i Sollentuna
2023-05-04
We at Candela strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships.
Due to the launch of the C-8 and an increased demand of our boats we are scaling up the pace in production and are looking for Production workers to our hull, deck, and other carbon fibre parts production teams.
Core responsibilities:
Produce, trim, assemble, and finish composite parts for our latest model
Maintain equipment, molds, and tools
Inspect components to ensure they meet specifications and delivery targets
Document your work according to company guidelines
Follow all safety protocols
Review blueprints and instructions
Who are you?
You have experience from hands-on/practical work. Probably from a production site or a workshop where the focus has been on finish and precision.
To be successful in the role you need:
Experience in production environments or similar hands-on work
Attention to detail and high-quality standards
To be physically allowed to work in an environment where you are exposed to dust particles and chemicals
To be able to stand for extended periods and work hands-on
Be able to communicate in English as it is required in your daily work
It is a bonus if you have:
Experience of workshop tools such as trimming tools and saws
A forklift license
Join a stellar team
Here at Candela, we take great pride in building engagement within our teams. Our internal motto is "with a revolutionary spirit and kindness", which translates into an open and honest work environment.
We are an international team of 90 people in the production, who all come together to create the next generation of boats.
Start date: As soon as possible or flexible
Scope: Full-time
Location: Rotebro or Gåshaga. You need to be prepared to work from both facilities.
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Application: The selection and interview process is ongoing, so send your application in English shortly. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Candela Technology AB
https://candela.com/
