Production worker - Stab AB - Fabriksjobb i Kävlinge

Stab AB / Fabriksjobb / Kävlinge2020-08-25The farm is located east of Kävlinge in western Skåne. The farm is situated in a prominent plain village. Södervinge farm has about 25 employees, of which four are full-time employees. * Experience in such work area in a factory is an advantageYou should be able to communicate, read and write in English fluently. Knowledge of Russian language is an advantage.Knowledge of AX operating system is an advantageJob description:Operating packaging machines, washing lines, feeding lines, receiving and storing raw material.Working in AX operating system.2020-08-25Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-05Stab ABMorgonbäcksvägen 52 Södervidinge Gård24493 Kävlinge5332908