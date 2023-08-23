Production Worker - Final Finish
Candela Technology AB / Fordonsmontörsjobb / Lidingö Visa alla fordonsmontörsjobb i Lidingö
2023-08-23
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Candela Technology AB i Lidingö
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Candela's ultimate purpose is to speed up the transition to fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. We strive to re-think efficiency in marine transportation to radically push the performance boundaries of electric boats and ships.
Core responsibilities:
Mounting of different sub-parts of the boat, including hetches, locking mechanisms and other parts.
Conducting quality control processes within company standards.
Write reports of findings and deviations.
Washing, polishing and other final finishing tasks including wrapping and final packaging of the products.
Priming and prepping for paint and using spray-painting to paint the surfaces.
Who are you?
If you equip yourself with the qualities of being detail-oriented, communicative, a team player and a quick learner, come on board with us. Your extreme attention to detail ensures precision and focus through effective planning. With strong communication skills, you interact seamlessly with colleagues from diverse backgrounds, creating a collaborative environment. As a committed team player, you strive in motivating and achieving shared goals.
To be successful in the role you need:
Experience of working with spray priming/prepping/painting and fine painting in an industry environment.
Experience of pre-assembly/assembly of parts and quality control.
Ability to communicate in English (Swedish is a plus).
To be physically allowed to work in an environment where you are exposed to dust particles and chemicals.
To be able to stand for extended periods and work hands-on.
A strong attention to detail and very devoted to the product.
It is a bonus if you have:
Nautical experience or experience from working in the maritime industry.
BE driver's license.
Forklift license.
Crane license.
Join a stellar team
Start date: As soon as possible
Scope: Full-time
Location: At our service- and test center in Gåshaga, Lidingö. We also have a production facility in Rotebro, Sollentuna. You need to be prepared to work from both facilities.
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Application
The selection and interview process is ongoing, so send your application in English shortly. Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Candela Technology AB
(org.nr 556985-3285), https://candela.com/
Värdshusvägen 1 (visa karta
)
181 66 LIDINGÖ Arbetsplats
Candela Speed Boat HQ Jobbnummer
8054497