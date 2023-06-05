Production Verification Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-06-05
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
, Sundsvall
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are looking for a Production Verification Engineer to join our GPG Supplier Quality Management team in Västerås! Our team is responsible for evaluating supplier processes, measure and monitor the supplier performance, and working proactively with process owners to identify and implement control measures to continuously improve the product quality performance.
In this role you are responsible to define the Production Verification strategy and manage its implementation across all product lines, internally as well as in our supply chain. Furthermore, you ensure transparency into production results, status of production verification performance, and early detection and prompt resolution of any production verification related issues.
For you to be successful in this role, we believe you need to have good collaboration skills and an open-minded approach. Growth is in our DNA which gives us opportunities to develop our performance and processes.
You will be an important part in our team and contributing to the journey that has started to meet the global need of green electricity. This is a role with many interfaces and interesting work tasks. If you are interested in this opportunity, welcome with your application!
Your responsibilities
Develop production verification strategy for suppliers and inhouse.
Manage development, deployment, and maintenance of the production verification capabilities, internally as well as in our supply chain.
Establish a measurement capability to ensure transparency into production results.
Plan and perform measurement system analysis (MSA) studies on critical equipment and measurements.
Manage the processes associated with production verification and their integration with the Quality Management System.
Manage and review status of production verification performance, and early detection of any production verification related issues.
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
B.Sc./M.Sc. in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering or similar.
5+ years of proven experience from managing and maintaining a production verification system for electronics and electrical test equipment.
Experience in handling complex quality problems, troubleshoot quality and conformance issues using appropriate methods and tools.
Strong international multi culture experience and communication skills.
Strong background on Quality tools and methodologies.
To be successful in this role we see that you have strong communicative skills and since you will be working in a global environment, being fluent in English is essential.
More about us
Are you ready for your next career move? Welcome to apply by 2023-06-14!
More information: Recruiting Manager Basavaraj MM, basavaraj.mm@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin , +46 107-38 15 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Nätverksgatan 3 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Västerås, Nätverksgatan 3 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7852191