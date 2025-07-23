Production technician for a sustainable chemicals process plant
2025-07-23
The company operates a small-scale plant with a capacity of c.a. 40,000litres of product per year, located at The Royal Institute of technology, Kungliga Tekniska Högskolan (KTH) in Stockholm Sweden. The plant is primarily intended to demonstrate our technologies as well as produce product samples and investigate and develop new processes, test catalysts, optimisation of the existing processes and collection of data for engineering. The role of the chemical process plant operator/technician encompasses conducting experiments on the plant, monitoring, and control operation parameters, collecting data, and compiling experimental documentation reports.
Role responsibilities:
Development of production plans.
Preparation of mechanical work packs for installation works, based on process diagrams.
Sampling.
Perform installation, commissioning, and maintenance.
Monitor raw material consumption and final products.
Keeping records of critical process parameters.
Keeping records of analyses of samples of raw materials, intermediate products, final products and by-products.
Preparation of production reports.
Discussion of reports with Production Manager.
Controlling and optimizing processes in the operation.
Establish process metrics and goals.
Troubleshooting problems associated with processes and equipment.
Making proposals to optimize the process
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-04
E-post: sal@swedishbiofuels.se
