Production Technician
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ludvika
2026-03-16
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
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Produktion technician
We are on an exciting journey toward the production of the future. As a Production Technician, you will have the opportunity to make a real impact on our ongoing investments while growing your own technical expertise. If you are looking for a stimulating and challenging role at the forefront of technology, you've come to the right place.
You will be part of a skilled and supportive team responsible for developing a wide range of processes used to manufacture the world's best surge arresters. The MOV manufacturing unit produces oxide-based blocks-from raw powder to fully metallized blocks. Our processes include weighing, milling, pressing, sintering, painting, metallization, robotics, and automation.
Together with process engineers, you will form a strong team that supports a production environment operating around the clock with exacting quality standards. We value strong team spirit, collaboration, and the ability to bring out the best in each other.
How You'll Make an Impact
At MOV, we are on an exciting journey toward the production of the future. As a Production Technician, you will have the opportunity to make a real impact on our ongoing investments while growing your own technical expertise. You will join a skilled and supportive team working across a wide range of processes-from raw powder to fully metallized blocks-used to produce the world's best surge arresters. Together with process engineers, you will support a 24/7 production environment built on teamwork, precision, and continuous improvement.
Optimize and support production processes across our manufacturing operations.
Contribute to the implementation of new products, processes, and production solutions.
Drive improvements in HSE, quality, delivery performance, productivity, and workflow efficiency.
Participate in new investments and strategic technical projects.
Develop and update work instructions and technical documentation.
Support digitalization and automation initiatives and contribute to smart, user-friendly tools.
Your Background
Technical education in production/industrial/mechanical engineering-or a high school diploma with minimum 5 years' experience in industrial production.
Experience in production technology or hands-on exposure to manufacturing subprocesses.
Strong technical interest and an analytical, solution-oriented mindset.
Comfortable leading smaller tasks or projects and collaborating across functions.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Holds a valid B-driver's license.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you! Applications will be screened on an ongoing basis so we encourage you to apply today.
Recruiting manager Lotta Nedar will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107 38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Johanna Davidsson Drakou johanna.davidsson-drakou@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9799480