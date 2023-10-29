Production Technician
Meet a Group international AB / Elektronikjobb / Uppsala Visa alla elektronikjobb i Uppsala
2023-10-29
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Uppsala
, Sigtuna
, Enköping
, Upplands Väsby
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för studenter och juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
What you will be doing
As a Production Technician, you will work in the core of Altris - where battery cells are manufactured. You will be trained by our experienced team of engineers/researchers on sodium ion battery manufacturing which will enable you to work independently as a production technician and allow you to complete the broad range of tasks spanning cell production to quality inspections and test preparation to lab management/cleanliness.
You will work in a modern workplace with a new innovative battery technology with the aim of enabling the transition to a carbon free society.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Leading cell production tasks in accordance with developed procedures and specifications
Supporting on ensuring the production line is operational.
Driving key activities related to electrochemical testing of batteries including preparation, instrumentation and mounting of cells on test channels
Assure safe operations within all tasks completed.
Conducting quality inspections in accordance with developed procedures
Perform visual inspections and regular equipment maintenance.
Actively participate in lab/workshop cleanliness/safety through items such as 5S methodology. Implement the actions together with the engineering team
Support managers and colleagues in creating a good working environment through inclusion, motivation, curiosity and good communications.
Report non-conformities to senior engineers/managers in a timely manner.
Qualifications/education/experience:
Experience working as a technician/operator in industries such as steel, paper, food, chemicals, electronics etc.
Specific skills (e.g. specific programmes, languages, certifications etc.)
High level of accountability; someone who thrives of finishing tasks / meeting deadlines.
Experienced in following written procedures and documentation.
A keen eye on safety; working with batteries will always present a hazard. Having a responsible individual who holds safety as a key value is considered a must
Experience working with manual tasks; mechanical and electrical
Good understanding of machines, equipment's i.e. pipes, pumps, valves
High work ethic with a high personal drive and determination
Good communication skills as you will work in close collaboration with many engineers
Good English (written and Oral)
Basic Swedish skills is a plus but not a requirement.
Personal success factors
Creativity and GRIT with a can-do attitude
Accountability and responsibility
Organizational skills
Openness for people's ideas Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8223816