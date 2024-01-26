Production Supervisor
We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
Location; Stockholm/Solna
Responsibilities:
• Lead a team of 10-15 operators.
• As electrical safety leader, be responsible for safe work practices in the assembly of energy storage systems.
• KPI reporting, development and presentation.
• Develop team tools and methods together with the team.
•
Drive continuous improvements, including improved work environment and increased operational efficiency.
• Make safety first mindset in production area the top priority.
• Plan the work together with the site manager.
• Report to site manager (production capacity, status of targets, team status).
•
Always physical on site and take responsibility for the team and production areas.
Qualifications and experience:
• Leadership and production experience (minimum 1 year).
• Electricity knowledge and experience of practical electrical work.
• Experience of conducting or participating in risk assessments.
• Have the ability to work independently, take initiatives as well as lead a team.
• Understanding of organizational and team dynamics, customer expectations and satisfaction, supplier relations and performance, leadership, training, interpersonal relationships, improvement systems, and professional ethics.
• English language in conversation and writing is a must.
• Experience as electrical safety leader is a plus.
We offer
• Bonus system
• Maximized wellness contribution
• Five extra flexibility days
• Pension and health insurance
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.
