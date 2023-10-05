Production Quality Technician
2023-10-05
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Production Quality Technician to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
As a Production Quality Technician, you will work with product quality compliance in our production line. You and your team will be responsible for confirming key quality attributes of intermediate products and processes, identifying and responding to non-conformity issues in production. You will work closely with production staff and Production Quality Engineers.
Together with the team, you will be responsible for ensuring that production processes and products meet the Northvolt's and Customers' quality specifications, defining in-line problems and recommending and following-up on improvements.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Lead day-to-day quality assurance activities in production ensuring that production/product quality specifications are met.
Ensure respect of NCM process and respect of defined time for actions.
Ensure control checks are completed according to control plan in defined time.
Ensure robust start of production and coordinated quality handover between shifts.
Ensure 5S in Control and measurements areas and participate in and improve 5S methodology and actions together with production team.
Ensure documentation and record of product and process quality, data and use to improve processes.
Potential to operate various measurement equipment such as a Karl Fischer, measurement by ruler or micrometer, microscopes etc.
Interpret data and report data/results on yearly, monthly, and daily basis.
Act on deviations and ensure coordination with customer processes.
Ensure imminent containment activities and decision making in case of non-conformities and quality issues.
Provide training to operations and quality team.
Ensure conformity of cleanliness requirements in process.
Conduct Layered Product audit according to Schedule.
Contribute to improvements actions in his area of responsibility.
We believe that you have:
Professional education (ideally in industry).
2 years' experience in manufacturing.
2 years' experience in quality.
Hands-on proven experience.
Excellent English written and oral skills
Full time employment, fixed salary.
