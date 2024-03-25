Production Quality Engineer
Job Scope
High level purpose of function
Drive improvement of quality level and performance for process and product in manufacturing
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
• Establishing PFMEA's, process flow charts and MSA. Continuous updating of DFMEA's and PFMEA's by working in multidisciplinary teams with process engineering, production engineering, R&D etc
• Defining, establishing and owning the Quality Control plans for each process operation
• Set up quality monitoring procedures, quality KPI's, evaluate performance and make improvement proposals, i.e. Process capability: SPC and Cpk
• Participate and input to quality gate reviews in the industrialization phase of Product Development to ensure reliable manufacturing of
• Oversee the Quality Control and testing plan, review results and process performance and initiate improvement projects (review of Quality control plan and evaluate performance quarterly). Ensuring that the plan covers the process performance.
• Lead trouble shooting and root cause analysis activities in relation to con-conformities and quality issues, e.g. 8D and non-conformity reporting
• Drive quality improvement and optimization projects utilizing six sigma methodology (green or yellow belt)
• Collaborate closely with Customer quality engineers to deliver required input to customer projects, e.g. PPAP documentation
• Develop, implement and audit standard procedures and instructions for quality assurance.
• Train production staff on quality control plans and pFMEA.
Requirements
Education or other qualifications or competences relevant in order to succeed in the job
Qualifications/education/experience
• MSc degree in Chemistry/Manufacturing/Engineering
• Education in relevant quality and industrialisation discipline
• Experience in MSA, DMAIC, DoE, PPAP and control plan development
• Certified six sigma professional, i.e. Green or Black Belt
• Knowledgeable in statistics and multivariate data analysis
• 5+ years of relevant work experience within high volume assembly/production
• Experience of quality management in relevant industry, e.g. battery, automotive, pharma, food, pulp & paper, FMCG
• Knowledge of quality management systems, e.g. ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM
• Experience in developing processes, standards, procedures and documentation in an efficient way to ensure high quality products to meet customer requirements
• Project management skills and a successful track record of leading quality improvement/six sigma projects in manufacturing and/or with suppliers
• Internal auditor certification
• Experience from developing training and certification procedures and programs
• Knowledgeable in Lean and six sigma
• Expert in SPC, process capability, FMEA, Quality troubleshooting tools and problem-solving methodology
Specific skills (eg specific programmes, languages, certifications etc)
• Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
• Highly organized and results driven
• An eye for detail
• Expert in non-conformity management and 8D
• Exceptionally good problem-solving skills
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Personal success factors (Consider Bold - Passionate - Excellent)
• Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
• Customer focused
• Flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
• Passionate & purpose driven
• Excellent communication skills across all levels of the organization
