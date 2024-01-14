Production Quality Associate
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Process Quality Associate to join our passionate Quality team to support our electrode production line in Northvolt Ett, our Gigafactory located in Skellefteå.
The Process Quality Associate will be in charge of product quality compliance in our production line. You will be responsible for confirming key quality attributes of intermediate products and processes, identifying and responding to non-conformity issues in production.
The Process Quality Associate will work closely with production staff and Process Quality Technicians and Engineers. Working shifts are required as operations ramp up. Flexibility and willingness to do overtime to cover production peaks is expected. Primary goal for this position is to help ensure quality along all production steps and product outcome to create a stable process environment during production. Previous experience in a production environment is a plus.
You will be responsible for ensuring that production processes and products meet Northvolt's and Customers' quality specifications, defining in-line problems and recommending and following-up on improvements.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Lead day-to-day quality assurance activities in production ensuring that production/product quality specifications are met.
• Operate various analytical equipment such as a Karl Fischer, measurement by ruler or micrometer, microscopes etc.
• Ensure control checks are completed according to the control plan.
• Ensure imminent containment activities and decision making in case of non-conformities and quality issues
• Provide training to employees.
• Participate in and improve 5S methodology and actions together with production team
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. Drive and passion are coded in your DNA. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The Process Quality Associate is a vital member of the Quality and Production teams and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Once you have applied, you will receive Logic and Personality tests automatically from Alva Labs. Please make sure to them since we will only review candidates that have completed the tests.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
• Experience from quality control and assurance on the manufacturing shop floor is a plus
• Experience with high volume serial manufacturing processes is a plus
• Curious, eager to acquire technical knowledge and preferably with a strong business awareness
Specific Skills/Abilities
• Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
• Highly organized and results driven
• Eye for details
• Proactive and goes beyond expectations
• Able to learn and acquire new information and skills very quickly
• Exceptionally good problem-solving skills
• Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
• Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressure international environment
• Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
