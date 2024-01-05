Production Preparator
HVDC in Ludvika, Sweden is looking for a Production Preparator to join the team. HVDC is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables, as well as to connect power systems.
As a Production Preparator at Hitachi Energy, you will have the opportunity to work for a leading technology company that is committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Your main working tasks will be those of production preparation, specifying orders in SAP, and being a part of our transition to a new ERP system. Therefore, we are looking for you who see changes as exciting challenges and is willing to face those challenges with high engagement. In this role, you will also get to enjoy the autonomy to manage and drive your own tasks, owning responsibilities that are instrumental in our mission to advance a sustainable energy future. You will be working independently, but with a lot of contact and collaboration with colleagues spread across our operations around the world.
We believe in a work environment where Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation. You will be part of a growing team where you have great chance to develop yourself in the company, and you will also have great support from your colleagues and learn from each other. We know that everyone has different skills and competencies, and we are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with. So, if the description sounds interesting, do not hesitate to apply even if you do not meet all requirements!
Your Responsibilities
Specify orders in SAP to ensure smooth execution of our production processes.
Actively participate in our transition to a new ERP system, supporting and collaborating with diverse teams to drive a seamless and successful transition.
Create and maintain work instructions, reports, and other documentations for production preparation.
Identify and implement process improvements to enhance efficiency and productivity of production preparation.
Manage the administrative work of production preparation, ensuring precision of all details.
Liaise effectively with different departments to support, resolve queries, and maintain open communication channels.
Your Background
Previous experience working with production preparation and/or order specifications in an ERP system is advantageous.
Understanding of and/or interest in production processes.
Ability to work independently, take ownership of your designated tasks, and proactively take initiative to drive new ideas forward.
Communicative and able to collaborate efficiently with cross-functional and global teams.
Fluency in English is required (both written & spoken). Swedish is considered as an advantage.
Additional Information
This role is based in Ludvika and requires frequent presence at the office, but with opportunities of remote working up to a couple of days per week.
Last day to send in your application is January 23rd. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline.
Recruiting manager Henrik Wibling, henrik.wibling@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting manager Henrik Wibling, henrik.wibling@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Nicole Bergman, nicole.bergman@hitachienergy.com
