Production Planner to PPG Tikkurila
2024-02-06
About the Role:
As a Production Planner, you will be responsible for optimizing factory production of finished goods, ensuring service, cost, and capital targets are met. You 'll work closely with the Supply Planning Manager AC N&E, based in Nykvarn, and collaborate with various departments to streamline operations.
This role is as a consultant via Adecco that is planned to start within immediate affect and will go on for 6 months, for the right candidate there are possibilities for a permanent position within PPG.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop production plans to meet service and working capital targets, considering manpower and materials availability.
• Monitor and adjust production schedules as needed.
• Coordinate with procurement, operations, and quality control teams to align plans and ensure product quality.
• Drive continuous improvement in production planning processes and factory operations.
• Analyze data to inform decision-making and identify areas for improvement.
• Manage master data and parameters in ERP systems, ensuring accuracy and integrity.
Internal Key Contacts:
Planning, procurement, and operations teams
Production and product care departments
Finance and R&D
Basic Requirements:
• Bachelor 's degree in Business Administration, Industrial Engineering, or related field.
• Proven experience in production planning and manufacturing processes.
• Strong Excel skills and familiarity with MRP II standards.
• Fluent in English, with knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics ERP as a plus.
Personal Characteristics:
• Excellent communicator with strong analytical skills.
• Flexible and adaptable, with a systematic approach to planning and organization.
• Customer-oriented and motivated to drive results.
Contacts
If you have issues with your registration please contact info@adecco.se
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact responsible recruiter via jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se
Keywords:
Production Planner, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Nykvarn, Sweden, ERP, Excel, Continuous Improvement. Ersättning
