Production Planner
2024-05-12
The production planning team needs to strengthen the team with a new member.
Our team's core responsibility involves planning production across various work centers, ensuring that production staff have access to the right materials at the appropriate time to seamlessly execute the production plan.
You will be working in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial company, leading the way in the hypercar business. You'll work alongside accomplished, world-renowned colleagues on perhaps the most exciting automotive programs in existence today.
Primary Responsibilities:
- Plan production utilizing available resources within the work center.
- Maintain optimal stock levels for manufactured parts and assemblies within your designated scope.
- Collaborate with sub-suppliers to create lego orders when necessary.
- Collaborate with Manufacturing Engineering and Preparation teams to accurately update and manage planning parameters in the business system, ensuring precision in planning.
- Verify the accuracy of production orders in comparison to the BoM and/or AoD.
We are looking for someone with a genuine passion for planning. A background within the manufacturing industry will increase the chances of being successful in this role. Additionally, experience of working in Monitor is considered advantageous.
The ability to build and maintain professional relationships, both internally and externally, is crucial, as this role involves resolving complex cross-functional challenges on a daily basis. The ideal candidate will also possess a structured approach to their work, coupled with the ability to simultaneously delve into details while maintaining a broader perspective. This position requires the capability to recognize patterns and trends, as well as the ability to forecast future outcomes based on present actions.
Availability
- According to agreement.
- Full time.
- Normal working hours 40 h/week, overtime may occur.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
