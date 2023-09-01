Production Planner - Battery production
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-09-01
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Battery production at Scania is a new unit but we have already built a strong team and are helping each other and continuously improving our cross-functional working methods to secure our processes. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of building a brand new factory and build competence in a new technology area that is very important for a more sustainable future in the transport industry. Battery production will not only be a manufacturing but also an arena for cross-functional work with short lead times and fast iterations where the pace of development is in focus. Step into a new highly automated battery production in spring 2023!
In Battery Production, we currently have a line for the serial production of battery packs, and modules, two prototype lines for batteries, and a line for the production of VCB cables. We are in the middle of a phase where we train and build competence to manufacture battery packs, modules, and cabling for tomorrow's e-mobility products.
We are a growing organisation with both a production unit, which produces Batteripack of today's generation, as well as a project that prepares for future volumes and new generation battery packs. The entire organisation is imbued with team spirit. We strive to have fun, and develop working methods and processes as well as ourselves and each other.
Your role
We are looking for a candidate with a background in Production Planning who like to structure, communicate and hold together issues internally as well as externally. Both in the case of deviations but also in improvement work. You will need to be flexible in a moving world where roles and ways of working are unclear. At the same time, you need to initiate better structure, clarify and create routines.
Example of tasks in this role:
• Be connected to the project to prepare for upcoming production planning set-up.
• Prepare for new opportunities for production planning, intro, and system changes.
• Operational production planning
• Teach, and be available to the team if necessary.
• CBP and PPE prototype and preseries.
• Develop routines and working methods for production planning together with colleagues.
• Coordinate and inform in case of risks and deviations linked to production.
• Keeping together/coordinating and communicating production planning internally and externally.
• Be the link to central planning and to customers in production planning issues.
Experience
As a person, you are committed to your work, communicative, solution-oriented, and have the ability to achieve results with and through others. You have a driving approach, good analytical skills, and competence in the work environment management at Scania and the work environment legislation, problem-solving, and SPS.
Your profile
The role will require you to be structured in your work to keep track of your deliveries and to be able to present status, deviations, and solutions in the intended forum. To succeed and thrive with us, you need to be flexible as everyday life can be unpredictable, you are solution-focused and want to find best practices to develop the organisation. You need to be a team player because we need to have good cooperation with other colleagues in Production, group managers and internal and external customer, the Global production planning team, and R&D.
You need to be able to speak and write fluently in Swedish and English.
More information
If you want to know more about the role & responsibilities, please contact Group Manager Rashi Gautam, rashi.gautam@scania.com
Application
Your application should contain a personal letter, a CV, and grade copies. Scania is using tests in our recruitment process. Selections and interviews will be conducted during the application period. A background check may be conducted for this position.
Please apply via Reflex Jobbsök or scania.com as soon as possible, but not later than 15th of September 2023.
Welcome with your application!
JOB ID 20232557
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
Lön enl ök Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976), https://www.scania.com Arbetsplats
Scania Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Scania CV AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8078629