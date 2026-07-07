Production Operator to Ascilion AB
Qrios AB / Processoperatörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla processoperatörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qrios AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a reliable, hands-on and driven person who wants to work with manufacturing activities at a rapidly growing medical technology company?
Ascilion is now recruiting a Production Operator to the company. The position is full-time and based in our headquartered office in Kista and we are looking for a new colleague to join the Operations group at Ascilion.
At Ascilion we are singularly focused on solving one of medicine's big challenges: providing real-time access to molecular biomarkers. Ascilion's proprietary and industry leading microneedle technology enables quick, reliable, and painless access to molecular biomarkers. Our dermal interstitial fluid (dISF) sampling platform can be tailored towards virtually any analytical or sensor technology used within products intended for spot measurement or wearables.
The Production Operator is a practical role in a fast-moving startup environment where you will participate in purchasing, logistics, manufacturing, testing, and day-to-day operational work connected to advanced medical technology products. The role is well suited for someone early in their career with a strong work ethic and willingness to learn.
This is an excellent opportunity for you to join a dedicated, competent and friendly team and a growing company with an exciting journey ahead. If this sounds interesting to you, please contact us using the details below!
We will interview candidates continuously for the position and welcome your application today.
Responsibilities
As a Production Operator, your main responsibilities will be to:
Support daily operations including purchasing, goods receiving, incoming inspection, inventory handling, manufacturing, testing, packing, and shipping
Manufacture company disposables according to written procedures
Perform incoming inspection and microscope-based inspection of microneedle structures
Operate semi-automated manufacturing and inspection systems
Pack and coordinate shipments to customers worldwide
Assemble and test development products
Support inventory management, sterilization logistics, and material handling
Participate in quality and continuous improvement work, including process flows, routines, and production documentation
Your Profile
Key qualifications for the position include:
Engineering technician, junior engineer, or equivalent practical technical background
Previous industry experience is a plus but not required
Experience from manufacturing, laboratory work, logistics, electronics, or technical assembly is beneficial
Comfortable working with written procedures and documentation in both Swedish and English
We are looking for a positive and driven junior professional who is eager to learn and develop. As a person, you are trustworthy, diligent, and practical and appreciate structure, quality, and attention to detail. You enjoy hands-on and experimental work and have strong communication and collaboration skills. You are able to work independently, take responsibility and want to work in a high-ambition and dynamic startup environment. Importantly, you are someone who wants to contribute, improve, and get things done.
At Ascilion, you will have the opportunity to make an impact not only in your own area of responsibility, but also on the development of the company as a whole.
About Ascilion
Ascilion was founded in 2012 with a mission to solve the problem of sampling dermal interstitial fluid in an efficient and pain-free way. A team of engineers with deep experience in MEMS technology and microfluidics took on the challenge of solving what turned out to be a very complex problem.
We exist to bridge the worlds of precision engineering and biomarker science, creating innovative microneedle technologies that make dISF accessible, reliable, and painless; empowering researchers, clinicians, and companies to unlock the full potential of health monitoring and diagnostics.
We are currently in a very exciting expansion phase where we grow all aspects of the organization from R&D to sales. Our customer base is increasing with numerous close collaborations in Europe, the US and Asia. Come, join our journey!
To learn more about us please visit, www.ascilion.com
For more information about this position, please contact:
Krishan Johansson Haque, PhD
Sr Recruitment Consultant, QRIOS Life Science & Engineering
T: 0720701653
E: krishan.johansson-haque@qrios.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8033927-2091240". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qrios AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), https://karriar.qrios.se
Vasagatan 7 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9996061