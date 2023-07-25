Production Operator, Supply Logistics Center
Hms Industrial Networks AB / Lagerjobb / Halmstad Visa alla lagerjobb i Halmstad
2023-07-25
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hms Industrial Networks AB i Halmstad
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
At HMS Industrial Networks, we value the tremendous contributions of our employees, and we recognize that it is our people that make HMS successful. We work hard to maintain our vibrant, innovative, and welcoming culture, and we strive to support our staff as they grow and develop both personally and professionally.
Here with us at HMS, you will have the opportunity to work within an exciting electronics production and with world-leading experts.
Our Supply Logistics Center (SLC) in Halmstad is the main logistics site for our products, which are shipped to customers world-wide. The SLC team are now looking for a new Production Operator with high efficiency and focus skills.
ABOUT THE ROLE
You will be a part of our supply organization, which is a collaboration between several different production and administrative groups, such as purchasing, testing, quality, and production development.
The SLC team currently consists of 12 colleagues. The team's overall responsibility is to ensure high quality logistics of our products, to our customers worldwide.
As a SLC Production Operator you will have responsibilities primarily within 3 different main processes:
• Inbound: handling of incoming deliveries, transporting of goods between production and warehouse, etc.
• Quality: quality control of incoming goods, return claims, etc.
• Shipping: packaging and shipping of customer orders.
You will also be involved in continuous improvement projects and are expected to take an active role in these when it comes to initiatives, execution, and evaluation. We believe you are passionate about constantly improving and optimizing the production.
ABOUT YOU
We believe that you have a high school education within the supply or electronics areas, or have a few years' experience of similar roles within the logistics or manufacturing industry.
You are fluent in Swedish, both oral and written. Since HMS is an international company, interacting with colleagues and customers all over the world, you will also have to have good skills in English.
On a personal level, you are an agile and positive team player with high social skills. You enjoy learning new things and to develop. You have a drive to improve and optimize when it comes to processes, routines, and the overall working environment.
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
HMS is a truly international company, and we like to think that we share a common culture. Heart, Mind and Soul is a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
Welcome to HMS, this is HMS!
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT AND THE APPLICATION
Due to current summer vacations, this position will be available for application until Aug 31. We will start conducting interviews by the beginning of September.
If you want to know more about the role, please contact recruiting manager Karl Samuelsson, kasa@hms.se
. If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact HR Sandra Opperud, saop@hms.se
.
In this recruitment process we would like you to submit a short introduction film, where you tell us why you have applied for this role. At HMS, our company culture and our wonderful colleagues are somethings that we really cherish, so let your personality shine through! Make sure that the film is no longer than 1 minute.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hms Industrial Networks AB
(org.nr 556529-9251) Arbetsplats
HMS Jobbnummer
7985573