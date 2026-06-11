Production Operator
Sht Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag / Processoperatörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla processoperatörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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Execute Precision Manufacturing at the Core of a Deep-Tech Scale-Up
At Smart High Tech, we are transforming advanced materials into industrial production. Our graphene-based technology enables the next generation of AI systems, electronics and data centres, where performance depends on precision, quality and consistency.
As we scale production, we are looking for Production Operators who take pride in executing critical manufacturing processes with accuracy, discipline and attention to detail.
Your Mission
You will play a key role in ensuring stable, safe and high-quality production.
Your work directly impacts:
Product quality
Process stability
Production efficiency
What You Will DoProduction Operations
Operate production equipment such as furnaces, coating lines and cutting machines.
Perform material-handling, loading, and unloading activities.
Ensure process parameters remain within defined specifications.
Follow production schedules and work instructions.
Quality & Process Control
Monitor production performance and process conditions.
Perform visual and dimensional quality inspections.
Identify, report and escalate deviations.
Support consistent product quality and process stability.
Equipment & Maintenance
Perform basic preventive maintenance and daily inspections.
Maintain equipment cleanliness and operational readiness.
Report technical issues and abnormalities to Maintenance.
Documentation & Safety
Register production data, material usage and quality observations.
Ensure accurate and timely documentation.
Maintain a clean, organised and safe work environment.
Follow all safety procedures and operational standards.
Key Interfaces
You will work closely with:
Production Leader
Production Engineers
Maintenance Team
Quality Department
Operations & Planning
Who You Are
You are reliable, quality-focused and enjoy working in a structured production environment.
Required Qualifications
Upper secondary education in Industrial Technology, Manufacturing or similar.
Experience from manufacturing, production or process industries.
Strong ability to follow instructions and work systematically.
High focus on quality, safety and accuracy.
Good communication skills in Swedish and English.
Willingness to work shifts.
Meritorious
Experience operating furnaces, coating lines or similar process equipment.
Experience from thermal processes, surface treatment or advanced manufacturing.
Technical interest and basic mechanical understanding.
Additional language skills.
Why Join Smart High Tech?
This is an opportunity to work with advanced manufacturing technologies in a fast-growing deep-tech company.
You will:
Be part of scaling innovative technology into global production.
Work in a modern manufacturing environment with advanced processes.
Receive support and training from experienced engineers and specialists.
Contribute directly to product quality and operational success.
Join a team where precision, responsibility and teamwork are highly valued.
What Success Looks Like
Within your first months, you have:
Learned and mastered key production processes.
Operated equipment independently and safely.
Maintained stable output and quality standards.
Contributed to efficient production and continuous improvement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7656267-2049345". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sht Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556077-7434), https://shtsmarthightech.teamtailor.com
Terminalvägen 12 (visa karta
)
418 79 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
SHT Smart High Tech Jobbnummer
9960349