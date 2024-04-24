Production Operator
Victor Hasselblad AB / Maskinoperatörsjobb (kemisk/teknisk) / Göteborg Visa alla maskinoperatörsjobb (kemisk/teknisk) i Göteborg
2024-04-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Victor Hasselblad AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Hasselblad is one of the world's most renowned camera brands. Hasselblad Group is headquartered in Gothenburg and has subsidiaries in Denmark, UK, USA, China and Japan. With a mission to produce the world's best camera systems and with an expertise acquired over more than 80 years, Hasselblad has earned a leading position in the global market for professional photographic equipment.
We are currently looking for several Production Operators, who will be working with production assembler. The work consists primarily of assembly work with high demands on quality in all stages, from cosmetic appearance, surface structures, to the sense of the right fit and function.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
• To work according to the production plan and schedule
• Delivered in time to achieve defined production goals with the right quality
• Controlling material, assembling of products
• Testing, calibrating, analysing, and picture quality control
• Cleaning and inspecting the products and reporting in to ERP
• Packing the product
• Handle internal operational system
• Stock taking
• Other tasks assigned
REQUIREMENTS:
• Hands-on experiences from similar tasks;
• High school degree, preferably with technical focus;
• Fluent in Swedish or English;
In return, as a Hasselblad employee you will be part of an international environment where you will learn and share new skills with a diverse team every day. You will be offered employment conditions according to the collective agreement as well as various employee benefits including but not limited to health insurance, health check, wellness allowance, lunch benefit, team-building activities, refreshments and much more.
WOULD YOU LIKE TO BE A PART OF THE HASSELBLAD TEAM?
Please send your CV and a short cover letter in Swedish or English with "SW2404POAF your name" in the subject line to recruitment@hasselblad.com
. We will continuously review applications and you will be contacted if we consider you are a good match for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-24
E-post: recruitment@hasselblad.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Victor Hasselblad AB
(org.nr 556528-3123)
Utvecklingsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
401 23 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Hasselblad AB, Victor Jobbnummer
8636111