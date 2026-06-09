Production Operator - Solar Energy (Midsummer AB)

Midsummer AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Järfälla
2026-06-09


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About the job
Are you passionate about technology and innovation? Do you want to work in an international and growing environment, developing products that contribute to a more sustainable future? Midsummer is now looking for operators to join our solar cell production.

About Midsummer
Midsummer is a Swedish solar energy company that develops and manufactures lightweight, flexible solar cells with a carbon footprint approximately 90% lower than traditional solar panels. We control the entire value chain – from raw materials to finished products.
In addition to its own production, Midsummer develops and sells complete production systems for manufacturing flexible thin-film solar cells to customers around the world. Through high-tech expertise, innovative solutions, and a strong focus on sustainability, Midsummer contributes to a more sustainable global energy supply.

Your responsibilities
As an operator, you will work as part of the production chain for solar cells. The role is hands-on and requires accuracy, responsibility, and a technical interest.
Your tasks include, among other things:

Handling automated and semi-automated production processes

Managing and producing input components for solar cell manufacturing

Working with small details that require precision and a strong quality focus

Monitoring processes and reporting deviations

Collaborating with colleagues to ensure a smooth and efficient production flow

The role requires that you can work both independently and as part of a team, and take responsibility for your work after completing the introduction.

Your profile

You have a clear technical interest and the ability to work with and understand manufacturing processes

You can read, understand, and follow technical instructions and work descriptions

You are proficient in English, both spoken and written

Experience from industrial production, preferably involving precision tasks and quality control, as well as relevant education, is considered an advantage.

Personal qualities
We are looking for someone who is accurate, responsible, and quality-conscious. You work in a structured way, follow instructions, and take personal responsibility after your introduction. You have a safety-focused approach and understand the importance of following established procedures. At the same time, you are a team player with good collaboration skills, adaptable to change, and have an interest in technology and production.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7841387-2043251".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Midsummer AB (org.nr 556665-7838), https://careers.midsummer.se
Elektronikhöjden 6 (visa karta)
175 43  SKÄLBY

Arbetsplats
Midsummer

Jobbnummer
9954612

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