Production Operations & Production Manager
Surgical Science Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-29
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Surgical Science is a global organisation and leading provider of medical training simulations and software solutions. Surgical Science is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Together with healthcare partners and customers in more than 90 countries, we enhance patient safety and healthcare outcomes through evidence-based, state-of-the-art simulation technology that improves clinical proficiency and performance - enabling safe and effective training without putting patients at risk.
Our solutions are used by medical training centres, universities, hospitals, and the medical device industry for practice, assessment, and certification.
With offices in Gothenburg (HQ), Stockholm, Tel Aviv, Cleveland, Cardiff, and Shenzhen, we are a fast-growing and stable organisation in a rapidly evolving world. We foster a hybrid work culture that supports onsite and remote collaboration across teams and time zones.
Most production managers make widgets. You'll make the simulators that train surgeons.
Surgical Science's products are used in hospitals and training centers across the globe to help clinicians build the skills they need before they ever operate on a real patient. Behind every simulator that ships from our Gothenburg facility is a production team that has to get it right — every time.
We're looking for an Operations & Production Manager to lead that team. Based at our headquarters in Gothenburg, you'll oversee production, build, and warehouse operations and be the driving force behind output, quality, and efficiency. You'll report directly to the COO and play a central role in how we scale our manufacturing capabilities as the company grows.
This is a hands-on leadership role for someone who genuinely loves the craft of operational excellence — and who understands that the people running the floor are the engine of everything.
What you'll actually do
Lead and develop our production, build, and warehouse teams — setting direction, maintaining standards, and building a culture where people do their best work
Own production planning and scheduling, balancing capacity, delivery commitments, and resource constraints in a dynamic, fast-moving environment
Define and monitor KPIs across the full production operation and drive structured improvement when targets aren't met
Champion continuous improvement — whether that's lean practices, workflow redesign, or tooling upgrades, you'll find and close the gaps
Ensure full compliance with safety and quality standards across all production activities
Manage budgets and resources — workforce, materials, and equipment — with both short-term delivery and long-term sustainability in mind
Collaborate closely with QC, R&D, and supply chain to keep product launches on track and production issues resolved fast
Own the people side of your operation: hiring, onboarding, developing, and when necessary, managing performance and exits
What you need to bring
5–8 years of production or operations management experience, with a track record of leading teams and delivering results in a manufacturing environment
Strong understanding of production planning, capacity management, and shop floor operations
Experience with continuous improvement methodologies (Lean, 5S, Kaizen, or similar)
A natural people leader — someone who builds trust on the floor, sets clear expectations, and develops talent over time
Sharp analytical skills: you read KPI dashboards, find root causes, and act on data — not instinct alone
Clear communicator in English (Swedish is a plus); comfortable engaging with both the production floor and senior stakeholders
Proficient with Microsoft Office and production management tools
Even better if you have
Background in medical devices, electronics, or complex hardware manufacturing
Experience in a quality-regulated or ISO-certified production environment
Familiarity with ERP systems and production scheduling software
Experience scaling a production operation during a period of company growth
Where this can take you
As Surgical Science expands its product portfolio and increases production volumes, the scope of this role grows with it. The natural next step is broader operational leadership — with visibility into supply chain, facilities, and global manufacturing strategy. You'll work at the centre of a company that has been growing consistently, backed by over 25 years of innovation in medical simulation.
You'll also be building something: a production function that matches the ambition of our products and the trust our healthcare customers place in us.
Life at Surgical Science
🌍 Global company, Swedish roots — HQ in the heart of Gothenburg
🏥 Products that genuinely impact patient safety worldwide
💻 Hybrid work flexibility
⌚ Flexible working hours
📈 A growing company with real investment in its people and operations
🤝 Culture built on respect, curiosity, and perseverance
Surgical Science as an employer
Surgical Science is a global and continuously expanding organisation. You will be part of a dynamic, creative environment where we make sure to allow all employees to influence and contribute with their own unique experiences and knowledge.
Guided by our core values - curiosity, respect, and perseverance - we strive to empower our people by recognising their strengths, supporting their growth, and creating opportunities to make a real impact.
We invite you to join us on this exciting and meaningful journey - to shape the future of medical training and improve care for patients around the world.
Apply today!
If you think you would fit our fantastic team and enjoy our work environment, apply as soon as possible as recruitment is ongoing. Let us meet and work out together whether we are a match!We kindly request that you apply with a CV in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Surgical Science Sweden AB
(org.nr 556544-8783), https://surgicalscience.com/
Drakegatan 7 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Surgical Science Jobbnummer
9983263