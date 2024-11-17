Production of designed metal products
Svensk metalldesign AB / Montörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla montörsjobb i Linköping
2024-11-17
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svensk metalldesign AB i Linköping
We are a company manually working with different metals . We produce different kinds of designed lamps , sofas , shelves and other decorations. We also work with some special products for restaurant kitchen. In stainless steel.
We are looking for somebody who is familiar with manuel work and also can design.
You can weld and shape different metals as stainless steel, aluminium, brass ,copper , iron.
Our production is in Linköping .
In the beginning the working time will be 32 hours in a week (4 days) After some time it will be 5 days a week ( 40 hours) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-17
E-post: orjan@svea.nu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "metall design". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svensk metalldesign AB
(org.nr 559015-6567)
581 13 LINKÖPING Kontakt
örjan Nilsson orjan@svea.nu 0046 707468488 Jobbnummer
9015437