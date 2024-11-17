Production of designed metal products

Svensk metalldesign AB / Montörsjobb / Linköping
2024-11-17


We are a company manually working with different metals . We produce different kinds of designed lamps , sofas , shelves and other decorations. We also work with some special products for restaurant kitchen. In stainless steel.
We are looking for somebody who is familiar with manuel work and also can design.
You can weld and shape different metals as stainless steel, aluminium, brass ,copper , iron.
Our production is in Linköping .
In the beginning the working time will be 32 hours in a week (4 days) After some time it will be 5 days a week ( 40 hours)

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-17
E-post: orjan@svea.nu

Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "metall design".

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Svensk metalldesign AB (org.nr 559015-6567)
581 13  LINKÖPING

örjan Nilsson
orjan@svea.nu
0046 707468488

9015437

