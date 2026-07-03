Production & Technical Support Technician
Marksman Training Systems Aktiebolag / Tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla tele- och elektronikmontörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Marksman Training Systems Aktiebolag i Stockholm
Join a Swedish technology company developing industry-leading shooting simulators
Do you enjoy building innovative products, solving technical challenges and working in a company where your ideas really matter?
Marksman Training Systems develops and manufactures premium shooting simulators used by hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement agencies and defence organisations across Europe. Our products combine electronics, mechanics and software to deliver one of the world's most accurate simulation systems.
We are a small and ambitious team based in Kista, just north of Stockholm. Because we are a small company, everyone has the opportunity to make a real impact, take ownership and develop new skills.
You'll work directly with the people who design, develop and build our products, giving you the opportunity to learn across electronics, software, mechanics and customer support.
We are now looking for a Production & Technical Support Technician to join our team.
What you will do
This is not a repetitive assembly-line position. Every day brings new challenges.
Your responsibilities will include:
Assembling our products
Calibrating, testing and performing quality control before delivery
Preparing systems for shipment
Managing Manufacturing Orders (MO), Purchase Orders (PO) and Sales Orders (SO) in Odoo ERP
Managing inventory
Providing remote technical support to customers and distributors
Helping improve our production processes, documentation and internal procedures
You will initially work alongside one of our experienced technicians before progressively taking ownership of your own production and support activities.
Who are you?
We believe attitude is more important than experience.
You enjoy learning, solving problems and taking responsibility.
You are:
Curious and eager to learn
Meticulous and quality-focused
Organised and structured
Comfortable working with computers and technology
Friendly and service-minded
A proactive problem solver
Interested in discovering new tools and continuously improving the way you work
Previous experience in electronics, manufacturing, customer support or ERP systems is an advantage, but not required. We will provide full training.
Requirements
Required
Good English, spoken and written
Good computer skills
Strong attention to detail
Ability to work independently after training
Valid work permit for Sweden
Meritorious
Swedish language
Experience with Odoo or another ERP system
Electronics or mechanical assembly
Technical customer support
Interest in technology
What we offer
A permanent full-time position
A friendly international team
Modern products combining hardware and software
Extensive on-the-job training
Varied and meaningful work
Opportunities to grow as the company expands
A workplace where your ideas and initiative are valued
Applications are reviewed continuously, and the position may be filled before the closing date.
This is an on-site position based in Kista, Stockholm. Applicants must already have the legal right to work in Sweden.
If you enjoy technology, learning and solving problems, we'd love to hear from you.
When applying, please send your CV together with a short cover letter explaining why you would like to join Marksman Training Systems. We'd also love to hear about a recent technology, software or AI tool that you discovered and found useful, and why it caught your interest.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07
E-post: jobs@marksman.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Production Technician 2026". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Marksman Training Systems Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556175-5041), https://www.marksman.se
Finlandsgatan 18 7TR (visa karta
)
164 74 KISTA Arbetsplats
Marksman Training Systems AB Kontakt
CEO
Baudouin de Chabot-Tramecourt jobs@marksman.se Jobbnummer
9992499