Production Mechanics to Candela
Welcome onboard to the Marine Revolution! At Candela, we are not just building boats; we are redefining the future of sustainable waterborne transport. As we continue to expand our production, we are looking for skilled Production Mechanics to join our team!
About the role
At Candela we design and build electric hydrofoil boats and ferries with performance previously unheard of in the industry. Our mission is to lead the transition toward fossil fuel-free lakes and oceans. As the global leader in this field, we are now delivering game-changing technology to waters around the globe.
Our latest innovation, the Candela P-12, is the world's first electric hydrofoil ferry in operation. By combining lightweight carbon fiber hulls with advanced sensors and submerged foils, our crafts fly above the water, delivering unmatched efficiency compared to conventional diesel ferries.
Since we are expanding, we are also looking for Production Electricians, feel free to check out that opening as well if it suits your profile even better.
As a Production Mechanic you are offered:
The opportunity to work with cutting-edge electric vessel technology and see your impact in action - including test rides for newcomers
A diverse and ambitious team of 50+ nationalities, united by innovation, kindness, and a shared mission
A collaborative culture where we solve challenges together, improve processes, and have fun along the way
Work tasks
Work in the mechanical workshop with pre-assembly of in-house designed mechanic components
Work in the boats with installation of mechanic components
Pre-assembly and mounting different sub-systems of the boat
Repairing and solving the mechanical issues of the boat
Working closely with manufacturing engineering and following guidelines and work instructions given by the company
Follow rules and regulations working with personal protective equipment given by the company
Drive continuous improvement activities in quality, cycle times, cost reduction and process improvement
Work in an international environment, our corporate language is English (including production)
We are looking for
A technical education in the mechanical field or equivalent experience in production environments/hands-on work
Experience and knowledge in working with a wide range of mechanical and measuring tools
Knowledge to read and understand mechanical schematics/drawings as well use mechanical and measuring tools in a safely manner
A high attention to details and high-quality standards
Can communicate in English as it is required in your daily work
It is meritorious if you have
Experience from the boating, automatic systems, machine, or automotive industry
To be successful in this role, you should be comfortable working hands-on in a physical environment, which includes standing for extended periods and performing precision work within tight spaces.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Detail-oriented, communicative, a team player and a quick learner. You have strong communication skills, interact seamlessly with colleagues from diverse backgrounds and creates a collaborative environment. Your quick learning skills will help you adapt to our fast paced environment in production.
