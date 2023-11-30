Production Managers Power Transformers
2023-11-30
Hitachi Energy is looking for Production Managers to our Power Transformers factory in Sweden. Power Transformers is one of our biggest factories within Hitachi Energy Sweden, with around 550 employees. This role is a key position within the organization and an enabler to our further growth and success. You will be a part of very committed, knowledgeable, and hardworking team, who has strong connection to the unit with a long history.
Power Transformers factory is in a very expansive phase and some of the challenges you will work with as Production Manager is to improve our quality, drive and improve our productivity. You will have a central part of ensuring quality and delivery of our products and to support your team to develop themselves as well as the organization. As Production Manager you will have several managers reporting to you such as Warehouse managers. Part of your role will also be to handle an extensive ramp up with recruitments and resource planning to build the needed competences, but also investments in larger scales.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Act as a role model by being supportive, handle change with commitment and engage your team to act and perform at their best
Set clear targets and challenge the organization with a structured approach
Drive and align the organization working to reach set goals and contribute to the development of Power Transformers Secure that we follow the current standards, quality instructions and method provisions, evaluate process and develop procedures to improve
Drive and structure coming and ongoing investments.
Secure that we follow the current HSE regulation, evaluate risks and develop processes
Develop the organization and competences needed to meet the challenges going forward
Your background
We see that you have several years of experience of production management or other leadership roles to be able to lead other managers
You have experience in traditional heavy industry and proven track record of delivering change and result
Knowledge and experience in quality improvement tools and procedures, Lean, SixSigma, etc.
You have a technical education or equivalent work experience and have good understanding of production flows
As a leader you are open-minded, communicative and have the ability to motivate others
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluent in English and Swedish is required
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 31st of December! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Tomas Eriksson, tomas.s.eriksson@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Tomas Eriksson, tomas.s.eriksson@hitachienergy.com, +46 107-38 91 32, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Karolina Czechowski, +46 730-73 41 15; Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46 107-38 36 94; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Elias Stroberg, elias.stroberg@hitachienergy.com
