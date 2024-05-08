Production Manager Tap Changers
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2024-05-08
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Hitachi Energy is hiring a Production Manager for our Tap Changers unit in Sweden. The tap changer factory with its 120 employees is part of Components, where we also produce high voltage bushings. This role is a key position within the organization and an enabler to our further growth and success. You will manage an award-winning workshop with a dedicated and highly competent team.
The tap changer factory layout is inspired by the automotive industry and the business is growing rapidly. As production manager you have several managers reporting to you for the daily operations, but you will also manage the production engineering team setting the strategic targets to become world-class. Part of your role will be to handle an extensive ramp up with recruitments and resource planning to build the needed competences.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Your role and responsibilities
Act as a role model by being supportive, handle change with commitment and engage your team to act and perform at their best.
Together with the factory manager, set a clear strategy for the workshop for the coming years.
Set clear operational targets and challenge the organization with a structured approach.
Continuously drive and follow up on the daily operations ensuring health and safety for the team and high OTD and excellent quality on products and processes.
Set clear targets for productivity and create a follow-up structure with your managers.
Drive and structure coming and ongoing investments.
Secure that we follow the current HSE regulation, evaluate risks and develop processes.
Develop the organization and competencies needed to meet the challenges going forward.
Your background
Several years of experience of production management or other similar leadership roles.
You have experience from a manufacturing environment and a proven track record of delivering change and result. Experience from the electrotechnical industry is preferred.
Knowledge and experience in quality improvement tools and procedures, Lean, Six Sigma, etc.
You have a technical education or equivalent work experience and have good understanding of production flows.
As a leader you are open-minded, communicative with the ability to motivate others. You see solutions and opportunities where others see problems.
As you will be part of a company that operates globally 24/7, English and Swedish language skills is mandatory and required in both speaking and writing.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before May 26! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Peter Åsmo, Factory manager, peter.asmo@hitachienergy.com
, +46 107-383645, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387044. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Michael Blomberg, michael.blomberg@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8666048