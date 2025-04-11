Production Manager | Skruf | Sävsjö
2025-04-11
Join our dynamic team in Sävsjö and play a key role in driving production excellence. At our site, you will work alongside dedicated professionals in a collaborative environment that fosters continuous improvement and leadership development. As part of Imperial Brands, one of the largest tobacco companies in the world, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and innovative environment.
About the position
We are currently looking for an experienced and driven Production Manager to join our team in Sävsjö. In this role, you will be a key part of the factory's leadership team, with full responsibility for managing a 24/6 production and all production elements of the Manufacturing Department.
You are responsible for ensuring that the factory meets the established production specifications and schedules in line with key performance indicators such as volume, cost efficiency, waste reduction, quality, and safety standards.
You will lead a team of three direct reports, who in turn manage six front-line leaders and approximately 170 employees across all shifts in the factory. You will report to the Factory Manager
Responsibilities
As Production Manager, you will drive a Safety-first and well-being culture and be responsible to continually improve safety behavior and performance by fully understanding and supporting all safety programs, including as well physical safety and employee wellbeing. You will be a role model towards all employees in the organization and will provide feedback on safety, performance and overall behavior to sustain, improve and reinforce our company values.
Your responsibilities include:
* As part of the site leadership team, you will be driving strategic direction of the factory and building longer term plans for the site.
* Ensuring production targets are met, while maintaining safety, quality and cost-efficiency
* You will spearhead our lean culture, where you will establish and sustain a culture of best practice implementation and continuous improvement (5S, 5Why, PDCA, RCA, Imperial Operation System IoS, etc.).
* Leading larger improvement and transformation projects within the factory
* Collaborating with the Technical Manager on preventive maintenance plans and operational readiness that ensure the Factory is capable and equipped to meet future business needs.
* You will lead Project Management for bigger initiatives to transform and improve operations.
Candidate profile
We are looking for a confident and inspiring leader with a background in production management, who combines technical knowledge with strong people skills. You are structured, goal-oriented and motivated by developing teams and driving results.
You have strong leadership and coaching skills, coupled with strong stakeholder management to challenge the status quo and drive change and operational excellence. You have a good knowledge of health and safety within a production.
We believe you have:
* A university degree in production, engineering, business administration - or equivalent experience
* At least 5 years of professional experience in a similar position
* Lean Six Sigma Green Belt (Black Belt is an advantage)
* Experience working with LEAN methods such as 5S, FMEA, DMAIC, PDCA, Kaizen and experience in project management.
* Strong communication skills and the ability to lead and motivate across all levels of the organization
* Fluency in English is required; Swedish is a strong advantage
What we offer
We offer a role with an open and collegial corporate culture that enables you to help shape processes in a modern and international working environment and to contribute your own ideas. Look forward to a competitive salary with additional performance-related bonus payments. Take advantage of our further training opportunities and develop yourself further as part of your personal career path with soft skills training as well as methodological and specialist training. Secure your future with our company pension scheme. We also offer a strong focus on work-life balance and well-being
Application / Contact
The recruitment is conducted in collaboration with Jefferson Wells. Applications will be handled on an ongoing basis. For further information please contact Eva Ekdahl, Recruitment Consultant Experis eva.ekdahl@se.experis.com
.
We look forward to hearing from you. Welcome with your application! Please apply online and send us your detailed application here: Skruf
About Skruf
Skruf Snus began manufacturing Snus in 2002 and it maintains an innovative approach to constantly challenge the industry to succeed in our vision to be the center of excellence for the manufacturing of market leading snus. As part of Imperial Brands, one of the largest tobacco companies in the world with 26,000 employees in 119 markets, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and innovative environment. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-26
Skruf
Eva Ekdahl Eva.Ekdahl@jeffersonwells.se +46722388150
9281364