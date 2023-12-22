Production Manager, International Markets
2023-12-22
WHY JOIN OATLY?
Oatly is on a rocket-like growth trajectory, with more people embracing plant-based diets for their well-being and the environment. If you're driven to help us make a positive impact in the world, here's your chance to be a change-maker.
As a Production Manager for our International Markets (APAC, Mexico, Australia, Middle East) , you'll be part of Oatly's infamous Department of Mind Control (ODMC), overseeing and coordinating the end-to-end production process of a wide range of deliverables (mostly print and digital).
You collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, ensuring the seamless execution of creative projects.
You are responsible for managing the production workflow, ensuring adequate resource allocation, quality control, budget management, asset tracking, as well as continuous process monitoring and improvement.
You are also the point of contact for local markets stakeholders (BMD, Trade Marketing, Brand Activation, Distributors and Food Services) when they require assets outside of campaigns.
The role reports into the Global Operations Director.
The role will be based in Malmö, Sweden and requires native/full professional proficiency in English. Fluent Swedish is very useful but not mandatory.
This next section is for all the bullet point lovers out there:
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO BRING TO THE TABLE:
5+ years of document experience in production management (agency or brand side)
Strong project management skills with the ability to handle multiple projects concurrently.
Strong skills in creating and managing production schedules, resource allocation, and production timelines
Expertise in organizing, storing, and managing digital files, including asset management and file-sharing systems.
Proficiency in collaboration tools and project management and creative software.
A deep understanding of the technical aspects related to different production types (e.g., print, digital, video) and the ability to troubleshoot technical issues when they arise.
Experience in selecting, negotiating with, and managing vendors and suppliers for production materials and services.
The ability to maintain and enforce quality control standards to ensure the final deliverables meet expectations.
Budget management experience.
Solid understanding of the food retail industry and its dynamics is preferable.
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO DO:
Review incoming briefs and discuss prioritizing with the team
Manage the pre-production, production, and post-production workflow for multiple creative projects simultaneously.
Collaborate with creative teams to understand project requirements and timelines.
Develop and maintain project schedules, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality assets.
Coordinate with internal and external resources (freelancers, vendors)
Optimize resource allocation to maximize efficiency and meet project deadlines.
Develop and manage production budgets, as well as monitor project expenses and identify opportunities for cost savings without compromising quality.
Negotiate contracts and agreements with external vendors as needed.
Implement and maintain quality control processes to ensure the production of accurate and high-quality assets.
Provide regular updates on project status, potential issues, and resolutions to stakeholders.
Manage and coordinate translations together with external vendor.
Review and approve proofs and final production samples (coordinate with external proofreaders when needed).
Upload final assets to Bynder (DAM system) and keep track of all existing assets
Identify areas for process improvement and implement streamlined workflows.
Stay informed about industry best practices and technology advancements to enhance production processes.
Ensure that all production processes adhere to relevant industry regulations and compliance standards.
WHO WE NEED YOU TO BE:
You are collaborative, dependable, good with deadlines and unafraid of change.
You are an agile problem solver who can quickly identify and resolve production-related issues and challenges.
You are detail-oriented, process and deadline-driven, with an ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
You are able to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic work environment.
You are a strong written and verbal communicator who can effectively manage internal and external stakeholders.
A passionate advocate of the sustainability agenda who wants to create societal shifts and drive the plant-based revolution.
