Production Manager
2023-04-28
We are looking for a Production Manager to our Hydrogen Peroxide and Alkali plant at Site Bohus. The Hydrogen Peroxide plant in Bohus is a key global asset for the manufacturing for Renewable fibers business in Technology Solutions customers globally. The Bohus Alkali plant provides Sodium Hydroxide and Potassium Hydroxide pellets to the Performance Formulations business both locally and globally and is recognized for its superior product quality.
In your future role as Production Manager, you will
Manage these production units by providing competence regarding production, productivity, quality control, and process safety - with continuous improvement as the main driver in everything we do. In this position as Production Manager, you report to the Bohus Site Director and have 10 direct reports including Shift supervisors/Team leads, Engineers, and Gatekeepers. The entire production organization is around 90 FTE's.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Responsible for the Hydrogen Peroxide and Alkali units and continuously improve productivity, HSE performance and quality performance.
As a member of the site management team, contribute to the formulation of site objectives from a production perspective and ensure that site capabilities, constraints and HSE considerations are incorporated into the site improvement plan
Member of the site emergency response team.
Lead an operational excellence agenda by coaching & teaching functional excellence in all areas while achieving sustainable improvement in the safety, reliability, productivity, quality of plant operations.
Responsible for department budget, and production scheduling
Ensure compliance with Swedish legislation, regulations and the Nouryon standards.
Develop and drive change to continuously build and strengthen the HSE culture. Be a role model, act on deviations and immediately stop ongoing work if not performed in a safe way.
Develop individual team members and build a team that collectively is capable of and fully involved in achieving the task.
Responsible for the implementation of new product introductions, including evaluation of capability from a productivity as well as quality point of view.
Manage human resources including but not limited to succession planning and identify talents with growth potential
Walk the talk by living the Nouryon values and working across functions and departments to drive the overall strategy for improved and leading performance within Health, Safety, Environment and Security.
We believe you bring
Several years of experience in either direct or indirect managerial roles or equivalent
Academic degree within engineering and/or science, preferentially chemical engineering
Proven track record in Operations or Integrated Supply Chain
Knowledge and experience in Continuous Improvements and L6S
Experience from the chemical process industry
Good proven communication (both verbal and written)
Extensive knowledge about health, safety, work environment and security
We believe you
• Take responsibility for your task and drive its processes further in a structured way. You also got the ability and interest to coach, lead and teach colleagues and enjoy being in an environment of change. You are a good team player, knows how to build own network and ability to gain respect and trust through situational leadership and integrity. We also believe that you are risk-friendly and self-directed, able to take a decision quickly within uncertainty.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we not only offer an exciting role and nice colleagues, but also benefits in addition to your salary. Nouryon has a collective agreement with IKEM, but in addition to that, we also offer unilateral benefits such as bonus, reduced working hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance and much more.
Are you passionate about sustainability, innovation, safety, and collaboration? Do you want to grow together with a company that is forward-looking and continuously improving how they work? Our employees have ideas on how to build a sustainable future and the drive and passion to realize them. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Good to know
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Site Director and based in Bohus Site. Please apply via our online recruitment system with an uploaded job specific resume. We care for your personal data (GDPR) hence we do not accept applications via e-mail, these applications will be disregarded. We look forward to receive your application! Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role. We aim to get back to you at the soonest but latest after application closing date, with an update on the process.
About Nouryon
Nouryon is a global, specialty chemicals leader. Markets and consumers worldwide rely on our essential solutions to manufacture everyday products, such as personal care, cleaning goods, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Furthermore, the dedication of more than 7,650 employees with a shared commitment to our customers, business growth, safety, sustainability and innovation has resulted in a consistently strong financial performance. We operate in over 80 countries around the world with a portfolio of industry-leading brands. Visit our website and follow us @Nouryon and on LinkedIn.
For additional information about the vacancy please contact Markus Dimberg, Site Director Bohus, markus.dimberg@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For unions related questions please contact:
Akademikerklubben: Emma Schwartz, +46709577595
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund, +46 708 21 18 39
Ledarna: Niclas Lundahl +46709577614
#WeAreNouryon
#WeAreNouryon

We have already chosen our sourcing channels for this recruitment and kindly ask not to be contacted by any advertisement agents, recruitment agencies or manning companies.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nouryon Pulp and Performance Chemicals AB
(org.nr 556022-9972)
Färjevägen 1 (visa karta
)
445 34 BOHUS Arbetsplats
Nouryon Pulp & Performance Chemicals AB Jobbnummer
7709127