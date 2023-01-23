Production Leaders To Hvdc Smedjebacken
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2023-01-23
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Västerås
, Sundsvall
, Oskarshamn
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
HVDC in Smedjebacken is now looking for one Production Leaders that want to engage and grow a diverse team of assemblers in our Valve production. You will have a central part of ensuring quality and delivery of projects and to support your team to develop themselves as well as the organization. We offer you an exciting and dynamic role with close collaboration with other departments and teams at Hitachi Energy.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't fulfil all requirements.
Your responsibilities
You will be part of The Valve Assembly production unit and have responsibility for the work environment and workflow of about 20 people.
Your important mission will be to enable your employees to grow and develop with safe and agile leadership.
You share Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means you take responsibility for your own actions while feeling responsible for your colleagues and business.
You will ensure the right capacity and competence for your production area to meet set deadlines and goals.
You will also be responsible for running the department's improvement work and activities
In addition to the work you do with your employees, you will have many contacts within the company, but also with other units within Hitachi Energy, as well as with suppliers and customers.
Your background
As a leader you are open-minded, communicative and have the ability to motivate others
You are a driven person with technical education or equivalent work experience who has a good understanding of production flows.
You have a wish to grow in a leadership role. If you have experience of project management or other leadership roles it is a merit.
Through continuous improvement in mind, you can handle change with energy, joy and commitment.
You also have quality- and result focus and believe that collaboration is the key to success.
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluent in English is required. Knowing Swedish is preferable for collaboration with local stakeholders.
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 2023-02-15. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Marcus Karlsson, marcus.karlsson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46,107,382,986; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren , +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a business unit within Hitachi Energy that develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems to customers worldwide. HVDC technology is used to transmit electrical energy over long distances with minimal losses. HVDC is also used to connect different power systems.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
7367737