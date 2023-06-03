Production Engineers - Volvo GTO Köping
The Volvo Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, employs about 100,000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets.
Background and organization
The biggest technology shift in decades, electrification, will be an exciting journey for the production site in Köping. We are. The production plant in Köping, with 1700 employees, is the transmission center and Center of Excellence within Volvo Group Trucks Operations, Powertrain Production. We are proud to be one of the best transmission factories in the world, producing some of the best transmissions on the market, and know that team spirit and collaboration are essential for success. We strongly believe that team play comes with the journey of working proactively with our long-term determination in industrializing future technologies whilst standing shoulder to shoulder in facing our daily operations pulse. On our journey, we enjoy having great fun together, building a culture for customer success, trust, passion, change and performance.
We are strengthening our Engineering Technologies team, part of our Industrial Engineering organization that not only has a strong future focus on our factory and the industrialization of new products, but also provides technical support to our operations. We are looking for a team player with a structured mindset, who is driven to manage the complexity in implementing new products and product changes in our industrial system. This in a global and cross-functional environment.
Main areas of responsibility
We are looking for two Production Engineers. One specialist within traceability and one within cutting technologies. Our department mainly focuses on ensuring future factory state, making sure we have the right prerequisites to produce tomorrow's technology.
As a Production Engineer, you will be responsible for leading projects and investigations as well as developing machining processes for our production site to secure that we are reaching our goals for productivity, flexibility and quality. In this role, you will have a great opportunity for personal development. You will be given the chance to grow within Engineering and become an expert that cooperates with universities and develops completely new methods with the ambition to spread the knowledge globally within Volvo.
Areas of responsibility for cutting technologies:
* Responsible for creating and maintaining a manufacturing strategy for gears.
* Responsible for investigations, analysis, calculations and implementation of new or improved processes or ways of working.
* Create road map for development of methods and processes within gears to reach efficiency, quality and rationalization.
* Participate in product design related discussion for existing and new products.
Areas of responsibility for traceability:
* Develop, establish and anchor factory strategies for traceability based on external and internal requirements.
* Identify and investigate different methods for marking and reading components.
* Develop new internal working methods and standards on how traceability should be handled.
* Participate as a specialist in local and global projects and ensure that we follow established strategies.
* Be part of the development of IT systems for traceability by ensuring that the right functionality is created.
* Be part of the factory's digitalization project and be responsible for developing its area.
Who are you?
You have a strong, technical interest and a proven ability to contribute within a team-oriented environment and you possess creative, analytical and structured abilities when solving problems and taking on a task. You show good leadership skills and strive to constantly develop yourself, your organization and your customer relations and do so by finding information both inside and outside the company as well as presenting results to different levels within the organization. You have a genuine interest in our products and want to be part of the best transmission factory in the world.
We believe that your academic background is a Master or a Bachelor of Science in a relevant field, or other educational background in combination with relevant experience. You have relevant manufacturing working experience and excellent communication skills (spoken and written) in English and Swedish
Within the Volvo Group we value diversity and equality, this is an important key for development.
Application
Please apply with a cover letter and your resumé as soon as possible and no later than June 20th 2023.
Questions? Please contact recruitment consultant Ulrika Matsson at Jefferson Wells, ulrika.matsson@jeffersonwells.se
