Production Engineering - Engineer (Level 2)
2023-12-26
Assignment description
We are now looking for a Production Engineering - Engineer (Level 2) in Ludvika.
Description:
Production engineering includes development and application of various processes and utilization of specialized equipment to efficiently accomplish such objectives as fabrication, production, modification, or repair of products. It also includes areas of improvement of processes and lay out. Use computers and selected programs for such matters as preparing reports and conducting analyses.
Under general guidance of supervisor or more experienced engineer, perform various engineering duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of standard engineering principles and practices. Pursue initiatives to improve effectiveness of the group and increase customer satisfaction or full fill legal or other agency requirements.
Responsibilites:
You will take the role as a production development technician for manufacturing of Surge Arresters and Capacitors. In the role you will:
• Lead and participate in investment projects.
• Develop processes and production with continuous improvements and process optimizations.
• Focus on a profitable and interference free production and be supportive in quality and maintenance activities.
• Participate in product development to ensure a robust production and good work environment.
• Cooperate with other departments in the company and with external partners and suppliers.
• Work with and develop digital tools and solutions for production.
Background:
We are looking for a candidate with interest in technology, data and automation. Preferably with a bachelor's degree and a couple of years work experience. To succeed in the job, you need to:
• Have a proficient level of Swedish and English.
• Be result oriented and thrive in production environment and theoretical dialogues.
• Be accurate and understand the importance of documentation.
• Be communicative with ability to share your knowledge to the rest of the organization.
• Enjoy collaboration and thrive and challenge yourself with continuous improvements both short and long term with a positive attitude.
