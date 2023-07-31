Production Engineer to TreeToTextile
Nexer Recruit AB / Byggjobb / Bromölla Visa alla byggjobb i Bromölla
2023-07-31
, Sölvesborg
, Kristianstad
, Olofström
, Karlshamn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Bromölla
, Hässleholm
, Osby
, Ystad
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of our journey developing and industrializing a new, innovative man-made cellulosic fiber technology that will provide textile fibers with a sustainable performance? Come and join us at TreeToTextile. We are looking to strengthening our team with a Production Engineer who will contribute to the improvement and optimization of our processes!
YOU WILL
The commissioning of our Demonstration plant started in the summer of 2022 and is now in the startup phase. You will be part of a growing company with the ambition of being a game changer within the textile industry, to significantly reduce its environmental footprint and to make sustainable textile fibers available to all. We have a novel chemical technology - using renewable forest raw material and regenerating the cellulose into a textile fiber.
Your daily work will be varied, you will work with process development, technology, operational and project support. You will report to the Production Manager and with your technical insight and expertise, you'll challenge our current know-how and contribute to development. Some of your areas of responsibility:
• Monitor the production process and operators' work to identify and address any competency gaps, as well as identify new and improved work methods, enhanced operational conditions, and establish operating instructions.
• Analyze all facets of production and liaise with the team to develop plans that improve fiber quality, production output, production costs and labor required.
• Provide expertise for the plant during process related troubleshooting issues and diagnose problems with the help of data in the production line and provide recommendations.
• Collaborate with equipment suppliers to drive technology development.
• Train and support operating personnel to help them excel in their tasks.
YOU ARE
We are looking for a strong individual, enthusiastic about process technology with a can-do attitude that share our drive to bring sustainable materials to the wider market. To be successful in this position you are a graduated engineer with a MS or BS degree in chemistry, engineering, or similar relevant field. In addition to this 2-5 years of experience from working as a process or production engineer is a plus. You are also fluent in English, written and spoken. Office program skills are essential.
To succeed in this role, you need to be a self-motivator, have resilience and a getting it done mentality. We also believe that you have good critical analytical skills and use accurate data in your decision process. Creating effective collaborations with various functions internally and externally is also important.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
We are collaborating with Nexer Recruit regarding this recruitment. Please contact recruitment consultant Johanna Värmfors at Johanna.varmfors@nexergroup.com
or call +46 730 821 230 or Jenny Nilsson at jenny.nilsson@nexergroup.com
/ +46 70 301 82 79 to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970) Kontakt
Nexer Recruit sigmarecruit@sigma.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nexer Recruit AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7994539