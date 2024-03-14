Production Engineer To Pxgeo
Join PXGEO in Revolutionizing Marine Geophysics!
Passionate about pioneering sustainable energy solutions? PXGEO leads the charge, merging cutting-edge techniques for a greener tomorrow. As a Production Engineer, shape the future with us - from testing electronics to optimizing processes. Let's build a sustainable world together. Apply now, we work with ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
PXGEO is an innovative marine geophysical service provider blending ocean bottom node and towed streamer seismic data acquisition techniques to deliver seamless subsurface imaging for a sustainable future. Their vision is to offer sustainable seismic solutions for the global energy transition. Now launching in Sweden - are you prepared to grow with them?
As a Production Engineer at PXGEO, you'll play a pivotal role in ensuring efficient and effective production and repair of our ocean bottom node (OBN) products. Your responsibilities will span from testing electronics and systems to liaising with suppliers and subcontractors. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to optimize manufacturing processes, enhance product quality, and lead continuous improvement initiatives. Based in Bromma, Stockholm, you'll also visit PXGEO's facility in Linköping periodically.
You are offered
• Great knowledge and development in the position.
• Hands-on work which will develop you both in your professional and personal development.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Liaise with supply chain in sourcing of electronic components, production of mechanical parts and subassemblies for the OBN units.
• Manage the logistics of incoming parts and outgoing OBN units.
• Follow up OBN assembly with regards to deviation management and FAT.
• Testing and troubleshooting of OBN units, both on board level and system level.
• Participate in root cause analysis investigations and implementing corrective and preventive actions to resolve production issues and production related issues experienced in the field.
• Manage repair of OBN units shipped back from the field.
• Develop production plans and budgets.
• Overseeing the production of node products and ensuring adherence to quality standards and production schedules.
• Identifying areas for process improvement and implementing solutions to enhance efficiency and productivity.
• Collaborating with design and engineering teams to translate product designs into production processes.
• Developing and implementing production plans, including resource allocation and production schedules.
• Monitoring and analyzing production metrics to identify bottlenecks or areas of improvement.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Master's or Bachelor's degree in Electronics or a related field.
• Relevant experience after graduation, for example experience as production engineer or in a similar role.
• Hands-on experience in testing of electronic circuits and systems.
• Knowledge of manufacturing processes and production optimization techniques is a plus.
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
• Ability to work effectively in cross-functional teams.
• Ability to work in an organized and meticulous manner. Attention to details.
• Proficient in both Swedish and English languages, both languages are used in daily work.
It is meritorious if you have
• Drivers License.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Driven/Doer.
• Flexible.
• Patient.
• Good communication skills.
Other:
• Start: immediately.
• Extent: Full-time, 40/hours a week.
• Office: Bromma, Stockholm. Flex regarding distance work.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read mer about the client here: https://www.pxgeo.com/who-we-are
