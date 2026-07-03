Production Engineer, Robotics
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-07-03
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help develop assembly lines in both an existing factory and a new production campus. In this role, you work close to production and turn improvement needs into practical methods, tools, and support that strengthen health and safety, quality, and delivery.
You will be part of Production Engineering Assembly, where you collaborate with line managers, technicians, operators, and other support functions. The work combines daily operational support with longer-term process development, giving you a central role in how assembly methods are designed, improved, and implemented.
This role suits you if you enjoy solving real production challenges, driving structured improvements, and influencing how modern assembly lines are built and refined in a high-tech manufacturing environment.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and improve assembly processes and methods for current production and new line setups.
You will work closely with line technicians, operators, and support functions in the daily operation.
You will drive problem solving and analysis to support health and safety, quality, and delivery targets.
You will develop assembly instructions and PFMEA for the production flow.
You will ensure the right tools and equipment are available at the right station and meet operational requirements.
You will take part in weekly follow-ups with line managers and support functions to align on priorities and progress.
You will contribute to continuous improvements in processes and ways of working within Production Engineering Assembly.
RequirementsAt least 5 years of experience working as production engineer developing assembly factories
Master of science within production engineering or supply chain or similar
Good knowledge in ERP systems
Good knowledge in Lean and World Class Manufacturing
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8019493-2086151". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9992486