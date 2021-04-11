Production Engineer Plastics Components - Ikea Components - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Kemiingenjörsjobb i Älmhult
Production Engineer Plastics Components - Ikea Components
Ikea Of Sweden AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Älmhult
2021-04-11

The role of IKEA Components within IKEA is to develop and supply IKEA with customer friendly component solutions for better products - and better homes. Our role is to take the responsibility for selected components and raw-material, which means develop, purchase and supply to IKEA suppliers. IKEA Components also have the assignment to provide After Sales service of components to the end customers. Our business is global and employs 1400 people based mainly in Sweden, Slovakia and China.

Why to join our team in Category Assembly & Accessories?
Do you have a solid base in manufacturing and quality improvement methodologies within the plastics industry? Would you like a position where you will have a great impact on the way IKEA is working together with our suppliers? A position where you will lead the work of securing high quality of our products to millions of customers each year?

Then this might be a chance for you!

The Production Engineer is part of the business team and work towards the suppliers to develop and secure the running range, production process, handling of quality deviations and secure compliance to all IKEA requirements.

If you are the right person for this position, we can offer you an assignment in a global organisation with a great possibility to build and create something new, where your ideas are heard and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people"!

As a Production Engineer you lead the engineering and quality agenda with the overall goal to improve the customer satisfaction. Amongst others you:
* are responsible for quality assurance and follow up
* are responsible for continuously improving the supplier's production processes (reduction in scrap rate, defects, efficiency gains, OEE etc)
* perform product audits and production risk assessments
* lead the running range towards the suppliers and secure the supply chain is robust with an effective quality management system, right quality and full compliance to IKEA requirements at all time

Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.

