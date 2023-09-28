Production Engineer | Ludvika | Jefferson Wells
Are you a production engineer or have previous experience from working with facility/building construction and looking for a new challenge? Then we at Jefferson Wells have the perfect assignment for you! Our customer is currently looking for several Production Engineers in Ludvika. We welcome your application today!
Location: Ludvika
Start: ASAP
Assignment: Long-term consulting assignment
About the position as Production Engineer
As a Production Engineer you will have a central role in the production process at our client production. You will have a variety of assignments depending on your department. One of your main responsibilities will be working with the production development and be responsible to drive strategic initiatives and production development projects. Production development projects often also requires upgrades, changes and expansions. You collect, document, filter and prioritize facility actions from the production business, convey and coordinate them internally. In large project you will be able to be a project manager.
In addition, you will work with:
* Plan and optimize the production flow to ensure efficiency and quality.
* Identify and implement improvements in the production process.
* Maintenance and updating of regulations and work processes.
* Collaborate with different departments to optimize resource and coordinate production.
About you
We are looking for you who have worked for several or a few years as a production engineer or has previous experience from working with facility/building construction. You also have bachelor, master's degree or another technical degree within the relevant field. It is preferable, but not a hard requirement, that you have some experience from production or industry to understand the needs of a production unit. In order to succeed in this role, you are well organized and structured, and have a positive attitude. You are Fluency in English -written and spoken. Proficiency in Swedish will be an advantage. Ersättning
